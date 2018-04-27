- 21:14
S1 • E1
Physics.Dillon Francis, Freddie Highmore, Kate Berlant, Ron Funches and Lisa Lampanelli are tasked with handlessly shooting basketballs, making backward films and popping tents.04/27/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Ebony.Dillon Francis, Freddie Highmore, Kate Berlant, Ron Funches and Lisa Lampanelli paint a horse while on one, remove a ball from a pipe and make the longest continuous noise.04/27/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Bubbles.Contestants must order a pizza without saying certain words, camouflage themselves in a photograph and create balloon chains without looking.05/04/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Die, Die, Die.Taskmaster Reggie Watts orders the contestants to make a block of ice disappear as fast as they can, impress an actual mayor in less than 20 minutes and transport only blue M&M's from one bowl to another while wearing boxing gloves.05/04/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Magnets & Magic.The contestants must throw something into something else, find their way to a microwave in as few steps as possible, and toss an egg through a basketball hoop and catch it.05/11/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Engineering.Taskmaster Reggie Watts challenges the contestants to create the best "flag meal," construct a miniature bridge and prepare items for a mystery challenge.05/11/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Hostage.The contestants must decipher their first task from a series of clues and stack the lowest unique number of doughnuts on a stick.05/18/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
101 Ducks.In the season finale, Taskmaster Reggie Watts crowns a winner after the contestants must knock down rubber ducks, do something surprising with a potato and inflate a balloon.05/18/2018
About Taskmaster
Reggie Watts hosts a game show like no other, where contestants compete in a series of incredibly taxing and strange challenges under his harsh judgment.