The Comedy Jam
Comedians take the stage to tell a funny story about a song that means something to them, then live out their rock star fantasies by performing the song with a live band.
S1 • E1
Chris Hardwick, Bobby Lee & Tiffany HaddishTiffany Haddish belts out Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," Chris Hardwick performs "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, and Bobby Lee sings Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"03/22/2017
S1 • E2
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Awkwafina & Sam RichardsonJesse Tyler Ferguson sings "Chandelier," Awkwafina and Chester Bennington rock out to "In the End," and Sam Richardson duets with Tia Carrere on "The Ballroom Blitz."03/29/2017
S1 • E3
Colton Dunn, Sarah Tiana & Fortune FeimsterColton Dunn sings "Sister Christian," Sarah Tiana goes back to the 90s with "You Oughta Know," and Fortune Feimster is joined by Natalie Maines to perform "Goodbye Earl."04/05/2017
S1 • E4
Big Jay Oakerson, Mark Duplass & Jim BreuerBig Jay Oakerson jams to "Rebel Yell," Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin sing "Can't Fight This Feeling," and Jim Breuer and Rob Halford perform "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."04/12/2017
S1 • E5
Bert Kreischer, Taryn Manning & Hal SparksBert Kreischer performs Creed's "Higher," Taryn Manning rocks out to Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and Hal Sparks sings AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."04/19/2017
S1 • E6
Jay Pharoah, Malin Akerman & Matteo LaneMalin Akerman gets heavy with a Metallica hit, Matteo Lane pays tribute to the divas of the world, and Jay Pharoah teams up with DMX for "Party Up (Up in Here)."04/26/2017
S1 • E7
Roy Wood Jr., Hasan Minhaj & Mary Lynn RajskubHasan Minhaj spits some Snoop Dogg, Mary Lynn Rajskub gets moody with Radiohead's "Creep," and Roy Wood Jr. is takin' care of business with Bachman-Turner Overdrive.05/03/2017
S1 • E8
James Davis, Busy Philipps & Jon RudnitskyJames Davis and Montell Jordan heat things up with "This Is How We Do It," Busy Philipps sings Hole's "Violet," and Kenny Loggins joins Jon Rudnitsky for "Footloose."05/10/2017
About The Comedy Jam
What's it like when comics turn into rock stars? Watch as they take the stage to explain why specific songs are important to them, then perform them live.