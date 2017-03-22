The Comedy Jam
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Awkwafina & Sam Richardson
Season 1 E 2 • 03/29/2017
Jesse Tyler Ferguson sings "Chandelier," Awkwafina and Chester Bennington rock out to "In the End," and Sam Richardson duets with Tia Carrere on "The Ballroom Blitz."
The Comedy JamS1 • E1Chris Hardwick, Bobby Lee & Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish belts out Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," Chris Hardwick performs "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, and Bobby Lee sings Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"
03/22/2017
The Comedy JamS1 • E3Colton Dunn, Sarah Tiana & Fortune Feimster
Colton Dunn sings "Sister Christian," Sarah Tiana goes back to the 90s with "You Oughta Know," and Fortune Feimster is joined by Natalie Maines to perform "Goodbye Earl."
04/05/2017
The Comedy JamS1 • E4Big Jay Oakerson, Mark Duplass & Jim Breuer
Big Jay Oakerson jams to "Rebel Yell," Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin sing "Can't Fight This Feeling," and Jim Breuer and Rob Halford perform "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."
04/12/2017
The Comedy JamS1 • E5Bert Kreischer, Taryn Manning & Hal Sparks
Bert Kreischer performs Creed's "Higher," Taryn Manning rocks out to Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and Hal Sparks sings AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."
04/19/2017
The Comedy JamS1 • E6Jay Pharoah, Malin Akerman & Matteo Lane
Malin Akerman gets heavy with a Metallica hit, Matteo Lane pays tribute to the divas of the world, and Jay Pharoah teams up with DMX for "Party Up (Up in Here)."
04/26/2017
The Comedy JamS1 • E7Roy Wood Jr., Hasan Minhaj & Mary Lynn Rajskub
Hasan Minhaj spits some Snoop Dogg, Mary Lynn Rajskub gets moody with Radiohead's "Creep," and Roy Wood Jr. is takin' care of business with Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
05/03/2017
