The Comedy Jam

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Awkwafina & Sam Richardson

Season 1 E 2 • 03/29/2017

Jesse Tyler Ferguson sings "Chandelier," Awkwafina and Chester Bennington rock out to "In the End," and Sam Richardson duets with Tia Carrere on "The Ballroom Blitz."

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:44

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E1
Chris Hardwick, Bobby Lee & Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish belts out Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," Chris Hardwick performs "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, and Bobby Lee sings Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"
03/22/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E2
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Awkwafina & Sam Richardson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson sings "Chandelier," Awkwafina and Chester Bennington rock out to "In the End," and Sam Richardson duets with Tia Carrere on "The Ballroom Blitz."
03/29/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E3
Colton Dunn, Sarah Tiana & Fortune Feimster

Colton Dunn sings "Sister Christian," Sarah Tiana goes back to the 90s with "You Oughta Know," and Fortune Feimster is joined by Natalie Maines to perform "Goodbye Earl."
04/05/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E4
Big Jay Oakerson, Mark Duplass & Jim Breuer

Big Jay Oakerson jams to "Rebel Yell," Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin sing "Can't Fight This Feeling," and Jim Breuer and Rob Halford perform "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."
04/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E5
Bert Kreischer, Taryn Manning & Hal Sparks

Bert Kreischer performs Creed's "Higher," Taryn Manning rocks out to Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and Hal Sparks sings AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."
04/19/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E6
Jay Pharoah, Malin Akerman & Matteo Lane

Malin Akerman gets heavy with a Metallica hit, Matteo Lane pays tribute to the divas of the world, and Jay Pharoah teams up with DMX for "Party Up (Up in Here)."
04/26/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E7
Roy Wood Jr., Hasan Minhaj & Mary Lynn Rajskub

Hasan Minhaj spits some Snoop Dogg, Mary Lynn Rajskub gets moody with Radiohead's "Creep," and Roy Wood Jr. is takin' care of business with Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
05/03/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Comedy Jam
S1 • E8
James Davis, Busy Philipps & Jon Rudnitsky

James Davis and Montell Jordan heat things up with "This Is How We Do It," Busy Philipps sings Hole's "Violet," and Kenny Loggins joins Jon Rudnitsky for "Footloose."
05/10/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021