YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
The Jeselnik Offensive
Menu
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
21:16
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Amy Schumer & Jim Norton
Anthony asks a funeral director about necrophilia and shares the history of his panel, and Amy Schumer and Jim Norton pretend to be roommates.
07/09/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Kumail Nanjiani & David Koechner
Anthony performs stand-up for Satanists and sounds the alarm over a bizarre climate event, and Kumail Nanjiani and David Koechner act out a marriage proposal.
07/16/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Adam Pally & Casey Wilson
Anthony quizzes the audience on common racist Google searches, while Adam Pally and Casey Wilson discuss bra innovations and drunk toddlers.
07/23/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Doug Benson & Rob Huebel
Anthony sits down with an expert on drunk driving, and Doug Benson and Rob Huebel weigh in on the British royal family and Batman's lack of superpowers.
07/30/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Joan Rivers & Dave Attell
Anthony learns about Islam, and Joan Rivers and Dave Attell discuss the Catholic Church, sex in nursing homes and the benefits of drinking coffee.
08/06/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Eric Andre & T.J. Miller
Anthony critiques celebrity fashion trends and confronts his future self, and Eric Andre and T.J. Miller weigh in on sex offenders, racist clubs and the black market organ trade.
08/13/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Tom Lennon & Marc Maron
Anthony meets with a plastic surgeon to learn about body dysmorphia, and Marc Maron and Tom Lennon unpack a violent summer camp trend and imagine in-flight comedy sets.
08/20/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
John Mulaney & Nick Kroll
Anthony quizzes the audience about violence in popular media and surprises his panel with an expert on bears, and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney try to see the logic behind bulletproof couches.
08/27/2013
About The Jeselnik Offensive