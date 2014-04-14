The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
- 04:37
S2 • E1
The Walsh Bros. Are Moving Into the NeighborhoodChris and David find a baby in a recycling bin, alert people that they'll be moving into their neighborhood and put on a show at a children's party.04/14/2014
- 04:55
S2 • E2
The DefendersDanny, Griff and Doc patrol the streets as a vigilante security force, the Polish Light Bulb Team springs into action, and the Rebel causes mischief on the streets of L.A.04/15/2014
- 04:51
S2 • E3
Free Walking Tour!Chris and David lead a walking tour of Los Angeles that features such sights as the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the most haunted building in the world.04/16/2014
- 04:25
S2 • E4
The Walsh Bros. on Patrol - UncensoredWith their policeman's mustaches secured firmly to their upper lips, Chris and David drive around the city looking for crime.04/17/2014
- 05:28
S2 • E5
Walsh on Walsh - UncensoredThe Walsh Bros. interview each other while on top of one another, visit houses they used to live in and go on an epic scavenger hunt.04/18/2014
- 04:16
S2 • E6
Heino!While hot on the trail of a German baby buyer, Chris and David get distracted by a Christopher Walken impersonation competition.04/19/2014