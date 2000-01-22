YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Upright Citizens Brigade
Menu
Upright Citizens Brigade
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
21:50
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Costumes
A couple installs Wolfman Jack technology in their home, and the UCB tries on the kinky world of costume erotica.
01/22/2000
21:52
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Mafia
A woman takes her scrapbook obsession too far, and the UCB explores the seedy underworld of organized crime.
01/29/2000
21:59
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Band
A band consisting of musicians with limited talents can't decide on a name, and a city slicker from the Big Apple joins in on a Southern cakewalk.
02/12/2000
21:57
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Food
A bakery with sizely pastries misleads its customers, and a hungry subway conductor holds a train hostage.
02/26/2000
About Upright Citizens Brigade