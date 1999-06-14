Upright Citizens Brigade
S2 • E1
Master DialecticianA newborn baby bolts from his parents as soon as he's out of the womb, and a Grandmaster Dialectician gets an inspiring new student.06/14/1999
S2 • E5
Eli's Face TherapyA salon owner keeps rich women beautiful by slapping them across the face, and a man burns calories by pretending to flee armed soldiers.07/12/1999
S2 • E9
HurricaneBong Boy strikes again, and a TV weatherman tries to save Miami from a devastating hurricane.08/16/1999
S2 • E10
SupercoolIn the UCB's "What Is Supercool" documentary, a veteran describes his service as a war baby and prisoners scare kids straight.08/23/1999