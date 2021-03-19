Natasha Leggero on James Franco's Many Talents
03/19/2021
Natasha Leggero discusses the many hats James Franco has worn in the entertainment industry.
Best of the Comedy Central Roast: James Franco, Joan Rivers & Charlie Sheen
Amy Schumer has thoughts about Mike Tyson's face tattoo and takes some shots at Patrice O'Neal.
03/19/2021
