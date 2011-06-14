Jon Benjamin Has a Van

Season 1 E 1 • 06/14/2011

Producer Rob Shutterman's life is changed forever after a prank leaves him stranded in Mexico, and Jon makes a shocking discovery when interviewing infamous drug kingpin El Manta Blanca.

21:30
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E2
Little Italy

Jon discusses marriage equality with the people of New York and reports on the growing tensions between the city's Little Italy and Little Little Italy neighborhoods.
06/15/2011
21:24
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E3
Star Door

The van enters a portal to another dimension during an interview with an Area 51 scientist, and Jon is on trial on the distant planet Guan for an unfortunate accident.
06/22/2011
21:15
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E4
Breakdown

When Jon's van breaks down while he's reporting on a bizarre cosplay event for wealthy people, Nathan is kidnapped by a truck driver and held for ransom.
06/29/2011
21:20
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E5
Road Rage

Jon experiences strange side effects when he's bitten by two strangers following a series of road rage incidents.
07/06/2011
21:30
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E6
Suicide

Jon visits the city with the highest suicide rates in the nation and unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a murder investigation.
07/13/2011
20:59
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E7
Van Scheme

When the crew wakes up late, Jon concocts a plan to get out of going to work, but his lies quickly spiral out of control.
07/20/2011
21:15
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E8
The Curse

When Jon runs a woman over with his van, her vengeful husband puts a hex on him to ruin his show.
07/27/2011
21:01
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E9
House on the Lake

While Jon examines the struggle of Broadway funding, the van gets towed away in Times Square, and producer Dave reveals that his latest business investment has gone awry.
08/03/2011
21:28
Jon Benjamin Has a Van
S1 • E10
Smoking

Jon picks up smoking after interviewing a religious group with a unique take on Jesus Christ's habits and probes cult leader Rocco Janson about his Armageddon claims.
08/10/2011
