Jon Benjamin Has a Van
Border
Season 1 E 1 • 06/14/2011
Producer Rob Shutterman's life is changed forever after a prank leaves him stranded in Mexico, and Jon makes a shocking discovery when interviewing infamous drug kingpin El Manta Blanca.
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E1 Border
06/14/2011
21:30
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E2 Little Italy
Jon discusses marriage equality with the people of New York and reports on the growing tensions between the city's Little Italy and Little Little Italy neighborhoods.
06/15/2011
21:24
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E3 Star Door
The van enters a portal to another dimension during an interview with an Area 51 scientist, and Jon is on trial on the distant planet Guan for an unfortunate accident.
06/22/2011
21:15
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E4 Breakdown
When Jon's van breaks down while he's reporting on a bizarre cosplay event for wealthy people, Nathan is kidnapped by a truck driver and held for ransom.
06/29/2011
21:20
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E5 Road Rage
Jon experiences strange side effects when he's bitten by two strangers following a series of road rage incidents.
07/06/2011
21:30
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E6 Suicide
Jon visits the city with the highest suicide rates in the nation and unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a murder investigation.
07/13/2011
20:59
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E7 Van Scheme
When the crew wakes up late, Jon concocts a plan to get out of going to work, but his lies quickly spiral out of control.
07/20/2011
21:15
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E8 The Curse
When Jon runs a woman over with his van, her vengeful husband puts a hex on him to ruin his show.
07/27/2011
21:01
Jon Benjamin Has a Van S1 • E9 House on the Lake
While Jon examines the struggle of Broadway funding, the van gets towed away in Times Square, and producer Dave reveals that his latest business investment has gone awry.
08/03/2011
