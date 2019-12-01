Blark and Son

Fletch’s Anger Management Lesson

Season 1 E 12 • 02/16/2019

Fletch teaches Son how to deal with and control all the anger he's feeling now that Regina is dating his friend Zeke.

07:32

Blark and Son
S1 • E1
Blark Plans the Ultimate Father-Son Bonding Day

Blark tries to spend the day with Son, but Son would rather play his video game.
01/12/2019
Full Ep
08:13

Blark and Son
S1 • E2
Blark vs. Son's Teacher

When Son starts looking to his teacher as a father figure, Blark becomes jealous and builds an elaborate school in their house where he can be Son's teacher.
01/12/2019
Full Ep
07:54

Blark and Son
S1 • E3
The Handsomest Neighbor in the World

A handsome new neighbor moves in next to Blark and Son, and Blark is desperate to impress him.
01/19/2019
Full Ep
06:56

Blark and Son
S1 • E4
Blark Strives for Immortality

Son makes Blark insecure about his legacy, so he strives to achieve some kind of immortality.
01/19/2019
Full Ep
06:14

Blark and Son
S1 • E5
Blark Is the Worst Wingman Ever

When Son's crush visits, Blark tries his best to be the ultimate wingman.
01/26/2019
Full Ep
07:36

Blark and Son
S1 • E6
The Scariest Story on the Internet

Son is terrified by a story he read on the internet, and it's up to Blark to make him confront his fear.
01/26/2019
Full Ep
05:00

Blark and Son
S1 • E8
Only an Ex-GI Can Stop This Embarrassing Dad

Son is ready to admit to Regina that he has a crush on her, and Fletch must ensure at all costs that Blark does not ruin the moment.
02/02/2019
Full Ep
09:12

Blark and Son
S1 • E9
The Internet Will Turn You Into a Jerk

In the wake of finding out Regina has a boyfriend, Son takes advice from a macho online personality and starts acting like a total jerk.
02/09/2019
Full Ep
09:05

Blark and Son
S1 • E10
Murder Is a Terrible Way to Teach a Lesson

When Son tells a lie, Blark goes overboard in teaching him a lesson.
02/09/2019
Full Ep
08:00

Blark and Son
S1 • E11
Stacey Goes Into a Downward Spiral

When Stacey misses his chance to own a priceless coin, his downward spiral gets even worse.
02/16/2019
Full Ep
07:47

Blark and Son
Full Ep
05:00

Blark and Son
S1 • E7
A Friendship So Good It'll Make You Jealous

When Blark spends the day catching up and roughhousing with an old friend, Son is driven into a jealous rage.
02/23/2019
Full Ep
08:56

Blark and Son
S1 • E13
The Adults Are Not Alright

When the internet goes out, Son comes to learn an important lesson about the adults in his life.
02/23/2019
Full Ep
08:51

Blark and Son
S1 • E14
Son Loves Regina

Zeke thinks Regina is having an affair with Son and plots a terrible revenge.
02/23/2019
Full Ep
08:19

Blark and Son
S1 • E15
A Very Fateful Sleepover

Blark finds Stacey in a vulnerable place after he drops off Junior for a sleepover.
03/02/2019
Full Ep
08:46

Blark and Son
S1 • E16
Blark and Son Learn the Ultimate Lesson

In the touching season finale of Blark and Son, father and son learn to respect each other as men.
03/02/2019
Full Ep
09:35

Blark and Son
S2 • E1
A Boy and His Chimpanzee Brother

Son is riding high and mighty after Blark tells him he's a man -- until his chimpanzee brother shows up.
01/30/2021
Full Ep
09:35

Blark and Son
S2 • E2
A Cult of Fire

Son and Regina's new fire cult tempts Junior to betray his father, while Blark and Fletch enjoy some sick combat boots.
01/31/2021
Full Ep
08:37

Blark and Son
S2 • E3
Date Night

Son gets help from Blark, Fletch and Stacey before his date night with Regina.
02/06/2021
Full Ep
11:32

Blark and Son
S2 • E4
Son Swap

After Blark sees Stacey and Junior arguing, he suggests a son swap.
02/07/2021
Full Ep
10:45

Blark and Son
S2 • E5
Keep Blark Out

Son asks Fletch for a very serious favor: Keep Blark out of his room while he has a heart-to-heart with Regina.
02/13/2021
