Robbie
Robbie vs. Piano Chicken
Season 1 E 6 • 05/07/2020
Robbie tries to get uniforms for his team, but raising the funds requires him to pack the crowd for the next game, and Ava tours a prospective private school for Caleb.
RobbieS1 • E1Pilot
Ice cream store manager and church-league basketball coach Robbie goes after his dream job and gets some shocking news from his ex-girlfriend.
05/07/2020
RobbieS1 • E2Robbie vs. The Room of Dreams
When Robbie seeks to baptize Caleb so he can play on the church basketball team, Ava demands that Robbie first step up as a dad financially.
05/07/2020
RobbieS1 • E3Robbie vs. Rooney
Robbie tries turning the public against the new high school basketball coach so he can claim the job for himself, and Robbie Sr. embraces retirement.
05/07/2020
RobbieS1 • E4Robbie vs. Tight Pants Tom
Robbie attempts to befriend the team's parents at Ava's suggestion, but his immature behavior and hostile attitude get in the way.
05/07/2020
RobbieS1 • E5Robbie vs. Sugartown
The arrival of a new boutique ice cream chain pits Robbie against his dad and gives Ava a chance to meet her hero.
05/07/2020
RobbieS1 • E7Robbie vs. Ava vs. Danielle
At Caleb's birthday party, Ava gets frustrated at her bossy older sister and Robbie finds out that Ava lied about how their relationship ended.
05/07/2020
