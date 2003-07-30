RENO 911!
Fireworks
Season 1 E 2 • 07/30/2003
When the mayor's kid blows his thumb off with an illegal explosive, the officers are put on the line to rid Reno of contraband fireworks.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
RENO 911!S1 • E2Fireworks
When the mayor's kid blows his thumb off with an illegal explosive, the officers are put on the line to rid Reno of contraband fireworks.
07/30/2003
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E4Clementine's Pregnant
A mandatory staff drug test reveals a surprise pregnancy, and Lt. Dangle has a brush with a celebrity.
08/13/2003
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E5Jones Gets Suspended
Jones enjoys some unexpected perks after being relegated to crossing guard duty, and Dangle's bike is stolen again.
08/20/2003
Full Ep
21:26
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E6Help From the FBI
While the FBI investigates a Reno homicide, members of the Sheriff's Department put their best feet forward.
08/27/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E7Wiegel Suicide Watch
The Reno Sheriff's Department lavishes attention on Wiegel after her failed suicide attempt, and Williams and Garcia hook up.
09/03/2003
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E8Clementine Gets Married
Clemmy's degenerate boyfriend Steed surprises everyone when he asks her to marry him.
09/10/2003
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E9Garcia's Anniversary
The guys hit a strip club to celebrate Garcia's 15-year anniversary on the force.
09/17/2003
Full Ep
21:21
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E10Burning Man Festival
When the Sheriff's Department receives $1200 to get people off the streets, Garcia helps a hooker, and Dangle heads to Burning Man.
09/24/2003
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E11Dangle's Moving Day
Dangle needs help moving out of his house, and Junior teaches Reno's youth about prison life.
10/01/2003
Full Ep
20:13
Sign in to Watch
RENO 911!S1 • E12Terrorist Training, Pt. 1
The Office of Homeland Security teaches the Reno Sheriff's Department terrorist attack protocol, and Clemmy's mom gets into trouble.
10/08/2003
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021