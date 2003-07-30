RENO 911!

Fireworks

Season 1 E 2 • 07/30/2003

When the mayor's kid blows his thumb off with an illegal explosive, the officers are put on the line to rid Reno of contraband fireworks.

21:30

RENO 911!
S1 • E4
Clementine's Pregnant

A mandatory staff drug test reveals a surprise pregnancy, and Lt. Dangle has a brush with a celebrity.
08/13/2003
Full Ep
20:45
RENO 911!
S1 • E5
Jones Gets Suspended

Jones enjoys some unexpected perks after being relegated to crossing guard duty, and Dangle's bike is stolen again.
08/20/2003
Full Ep
21:26
RENO 911!
S1 • E6
Help From the FBI

While the FBI investigates a Reno homicide, members of the Sheriff's Department put their best feet forward.
08/27/2003
Full Ep
21:01
RENO 911!
S1 • E7
Wiegel Suicide Watch

The Reno Sheriff's Department lavishes attention on Wiegel after her failed suicide attempt, and Williams and Garcia hook up.
09/03/2003
Full Ep
21:12
RENO 911!
S1 • E8
Clementine Gets Married

Clemmy's degenerate boyfriend Steed surprises everyone when he asks her to marry him.
09/10/2003
Full Ep
20:58
RENO 911!
S1 • E9
Garcia's Anniversary

The guys hit a strip club to celebrate Garcia's 15-year anniversary on the force.
09/17/2003
Full Ep
21:21
RENO 911!
S1 • E10
Burning Man Festival

When the Sheriff's Department receives $1200 to get people off the streets, Garcia helps a hooker, and Dangle heads to Burning Man.
09/24/2003
Full Ep
20:46
RENO 911!
S1 • E11
Dangle's Moving Day

Dangle needs help moving out of his house, and Junior teaches Reno's youth about prison life.
10/01/2003
Full Ep
20:13
RENO 911!
S1 • E12
Terrorist Training, Pt. 1

The Office of Homeland Security teaches the Reno Sheriff's Department terrorist attack protocol, and Clemmy's mom gets into trouble.
10/08/2003
Full Ep
21:18
RENO 911!
S1 • E13
Terrorist Training, Pt. 2

The Reno Sherriff's Department passes their Homeland Security exam with flying colors, and Clemmy and a drunk driver discover some new moves.
10/15/2003
