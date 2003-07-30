RENO 911!
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
FireworksWhen the mayor's kid blows his thumb off with an illegal explosive, the officers are put on the line to rid Reno of contraband fireworks.07/30/2003
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Clementine's PregnantA mandatory staff drug test reveals a surprise pregnancy, and Lt. Dangle has a brush with a celebrity.08/13/2003
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Jones Gets SuspendedJones enjoys some unexpected perks after being relegated to crossing guard duty, and Dangle's bike is stolen again.08/20/2003
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Help From the FBIWhile the FBI investigates a Reno homicide, members of the Sheriff's Department put their best feet forward.08/27/2003
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Wiegel Suicide WatchThe Reno Sheriff's Department lavishes attention on Wiegel after her failed suicide attempt, and Williams and Garcia hook up.09/03/2003
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Clementine Gets MarriedClemmy's degenerate boyfriend Steed surprises everyone when he asks her to marry him.09/10/2003
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Garcia's AnniversaryThe guys hit a strip club to celebrate Garcia's 15-year anniversary on the force.09/17/2003
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
Burning Man FestivalWhen the Sheriff's Department receives $1200 to get people off the streets, Garcia helps a hooker, and Dangle heads to Burning Man.09/24/2003
S1 • E11
S1 • E11
Dangle's Moving DayDangle needs help moving out of his house, and Junior teaches Reno's youth about prison life.10/01/2003
S1 • E12
S1 • E12
Terrorist Training, Pt. 1The Office of Homeland Security teaches the Reno Sheriff's Department terrorist attack protocol, and Clemmy's mom gets into trouble.10/08/2003