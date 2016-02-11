At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Monday, November 28, 2016

Season 4 E 28 • 11/28/2016

Pete Holmes, Hari Kondabolu and Joe DeRosa issue Canadian Black Friday announcements, guess the hero of Chuck Tingle's latest erotic novel and list #OneWordOffVideoGames.

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E18
Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Jim Norton, Jena Friedman and Ryan Stout list horrible celebrity memoirs, learn about the negative side effects of male birth control and envision the #2016ElectionInAMovie.
11/02/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E19
Extended - Thursday, November 3, 2016 - Uncensored

Tiffany Haddish, Brian Huskey and Jim Jefferies gripe about Starbucks cups, get the Devil's take on the election and try #5WordSeduction in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/03/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E20
Monday, November 7, 2016

Johnathan Fernandez, Alice Wetterlund and Jordan Rock give a toast with flaming drinks, explain why #ImVotingBecause and guess what busy people are on their way to accomplish.
11/07/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E21
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Paul F. Tompkins, Whitney Cummings and Ron Funches relive odd campaign gaffes, imagine life in Canada and sum up the #2016ElectionIn3Words in this live election night episode.
11/09/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E22
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Megan Neuringer, Vladimir Caamano and Chris D'Elia imagine how Barack Obama will break the ice with President-elect Donald Trump and make up #WeedQuotes.
11/09/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E23
Extended - Thursday, November 10, 2016 - Uncensored

Sean Donnelly, Matt Braunger and Jen Kirkman assign movie titles to our simulated reality, catch sexy Pokemon and name #OneLetterOffBands in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/10/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E24
Monday, November 14, 2016

Arden Myrin, Samm Levine and Doug Benson give President-elect Donald Trump some pointers, guess the source of a bizarre sound and create #ScienceCelebs.
11/14/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E25
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Flula Borg, Sara Schaefer and Randy Liedtke learn secrets from Julian Assange's stylish feline, list #CatTV shows and relay dog 911 calls in this special adorable episode.
11/15/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E26
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

James Davis, Arielle Vandenberg and Dan Levy list the possible effects of Donald Trump's proposed import tax, make up #SickBands and give in-store Black Friday announcements.
11/16/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E27
Extended - Thursday, November 17, 2016 - Uncensored

Willam Belli, Justin Martindale and Bridget Everett rap about Thanksgiving, list #ThanksgivingMovies and ponder eroticist Chuck Tingle in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/17/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E29
Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Chelsey Crisp, Dana Carvey and Scott Aukerman make up new holidays, divulge the ways in which they're triggered by Santa Claus and invent #SexyDisney movies.
11/29/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E30
Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Matt Goldich predict what Mitt Romney would say to be part of Donald Trump's cabinet, list #MillennialMusicals and rewrite book titles.
11/30/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E31
Extended - Thursday, December 1, 2016 - Uncensored

Noel Fielding, Kristen Schaal and Rich Fulcher get duped by fake news, #MakeAMovieCold and create historical clickbait headlines in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/01/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E32
Monday, December 5, 2016

Dave Hill, Steve Agee and J Mascis guess the reason behind a man's joyful meltdown, #AddASongRuinAMovie and spread the word about how to survive the horrors of global warming.
12/05/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E33
Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Sam Morril, Janelle James and Mike Lawrence create new Grammy categories, predict what Donald Trump's next tweet will be and try out awkward #HolidayPickUpLines.
12/06/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E34
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Jon Gabrus, Mamrie Hart and Joe Randazzo name Donald Trump's least favorite lists, guess what The Weather Channel will get fired up about next and make up #RichBooks.
12/07/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E35
Extended - Thursday, December 8, 2016 - Uncensored

Ali Siddiq, Nate Fernald and Erica Rhodes guess the outcome of strange local crimes, sum up #ChristmasIn3Words and navigate with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/08/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E36
Monday, December 12, 2016

Reggie Watts, James Adomian and Morgan Murphy seduce Uber drivers, make up #HipHopFood and answer questions about bad holiday light displays.
12/12/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E37
Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Moshe Kasher pitch shows for Tinder TV, guess which distracting celebrity Donald Trump will meet with next and #AddStarWarsImproveAMovie.
12/13/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E38
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Aparna Nancherla, Nick Thune and Milana Vayntrub imagine lectures given at Santa University, ruin the holidays with #OneWordOffChristmas and receive a visit from Krampus.
12/14/2016
