@midnight with Chris Hardwick

S4 • E1
Monday, October 3, 2016Brendon Small, Steve Agee and Doug Benson predict Donald Trump's next gaffe, find out why a Seattle man was banned from a public bus and offer #TrumpFinancialTips.10/03/2016
S4 • E2
Tuesday, October 4, 2016Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and Brendon Walsh come up with alternative vice presidential debate questions, create #LessSexySongs and list senior citizen crimes.10/04/2016
S4 • E3
Wednesday, October 5, 2016Bob Saget, Rich Eisen and Greg Proops name physical attributes that Trump and Pence might lie about, #AddSportsRuinAMovie and recite lesser-known Johnnie Cochran rhymes.10/05/2016
S4 • E5
Monday, October 10, 2016Danielle Panabaker, Kurt Braunohler and Brian Posehn guess what inspired undecided voter Ken Bone's debate outfit, list #KenBoneFacts and create fake villains for "The Flash."10/10/2016
S4 • E6
Tuesday, October 11, 2016Bobby Lee, Al Jackson and Ron Funches weigh in on the future of Samsung, list #GuyFieriBooks and imagine the flashy perks found on Air Force One.10/11/2016
S4 • E7
Wednesday, October 12, 2016Russell Peters, Erinn Hayes and Yassir Lester make up cinematic analogies for the presidential election, meet undecided voter Ken Bone and describe what #MyLastTweetWillBe.10/12/2016
S4 • E8
Extended - Thursday, October 13, 2016 - UncensoredRandy Liedtke, Marcella Arguello and Ramon Rivas II make up #WokeMovies and learn the importance of voting from a creepy clown in this extended, uncensored episode.10/13/2016
S4 • E9
Monday, October 17, 2016Robert Kirkman, Jonah Ray and Adam Conover follow up on a cliffhanger from a previous episode, describe the odd ways fans show support for musicians and list #VideoGameCelebs.10/17/2016
S4 • E10
Tuesday, October 18, 2016Matthew Broussard, Carmen Lynch and Jesse Joyce come clean about the damaging things they've said, list Melania Trump's potential goals as first lady and #AddAMovieRuinAMovie.10/18/2016
S4 • E11
Wednesday, October 19, 2016Andrew Orvedahl, Ben Roy and Adam Cayton-Holland determine how Julian Assange will pass the time without internet access, list #PoliticalFoods and debate hot-button issues.10/19/2016