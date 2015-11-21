TripTank

The D.O.N.G.

Season 2 E 19 • 08/16/2016

Chaz tries out a new virtual reality device, Ricky the Rocketship negotiates a gang war, and a homeless man delivers some very subjective news.

Full Ep
21:09
TripTank
S2 • E9
Mr. Winchester Goes to Washington

The TripTank staff testifies in front of a congressional committee, Ricky the Rocketship botches a rescue mission, and a father takes his kids on a wild ride.
11/21/2015
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E10
Steve's Family

Gary gets pranked while hosting an important dinner, Versus pits a baby against a pack of wolves, and Steve fields awkward phone calls from his entire family.
11/21/2015
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E11
Crime Steve Investigation

Gary gets pranked at a water park, Jeff makes a mistake that affects the entire human race, and a Native American tribe insists on using every part of a dead buffalo.
06/20/2016
Full Ep
21:11
TripTank
S2 • E12
How the Sausage Is Made

Steve and Roy suffer through an excruciatingly long bathroom line, Jerk Chicken runs afoul of his gay friend, and a time travel newbie takes the plunge.
06/27/2016
Full Ep
21:11
TripTank
S2 • E13
Sick Day

Too much cough syrup foils a prank on Gary, a ninja bucks tradition to take down an organized crime ring, and the TripTank receptionist gets sick.
07/04/2016
Full Ep
21:11
TripTank
S2 • E14
TripTank 2025

A father returns from a stand-up tour with inappropriate jokes, a superhero defeats villains with his uncomfortable name, and a warlock has a disturbing habit.
07/11/2016
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E15
#InsideRoy

Steve shrinks down and enters Roy's body, a children's educational show displays its dark side, and Gary continues to suck it.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E16
Brain Virus

An evil genius tries his hand at stand-up comedy, things go too far on a hunting trip, and a murderous clown goes after a mime.
07/26/2016
Full Ep
21:11
TripTank
S2 • E17
Deuce Ex Machina

Jeff goes on vacation for some wild alien sex, a hit man's clarinet lessons pay off, and a fairy godmother really sucks at her job.
08/02/2016
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E18
Buck Wild

An astronaut hallucinates a hot alien, Jerk Chicken teaches a stripper the art of the tease, and two old men butt heads.
08/09/2016
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E19
08/16/2016
Full Ep
21:10
TripTank
S2 • E20
Green Out

Roy and Steve bond on a field trip to the IT department, Gary gets pranked at the mall, and a woman uses her own body as a purse.
08/23/2016
