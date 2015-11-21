TripTank
The D.O.N.G.
Season 2 E 19 • 08/16/2016
Chaz tries out a new virtual reality device, Ricky the Rocketship negotiates a gang war, and a homeless man delivers some very subjective news.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E9Mr. Winchester Goes to Washington
The TripTank staff testifies in front of a congressional committee, Ricky the Rocketship botches a rescue mission, and a father takes his kids on a wild ride.
11/21/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E10Steve's Family
Gary gets pranked while hosting an important dinner, Versus pits a baby against a pack of wolves, and Steve fields awkward phone calls from his entire family.
11/21/2015
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E11Crime Steve Investigation
Gary gets pranked at a water park, Jeff makes a mistake that affects the entire human race, and a Native American tribe insists on using every part of a dead buffalo.
06/20/2016
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E12How the Sausage Is Made
Steve and Roy suffer through an excruciatingly long bathroom line, Jerk Chicken runs afoul of his gay friend, and a time travel newbie takes the plunge.
06/27/2016
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E13Sick Day
Too much cough syrup foils a prank on Gary, a ninja bucks tradition to take down an organized crime ring, and the TripTank receptionist gets sick.
07/04/2016
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E14TripTank 2025
A father returns from a stand-up tour with inappropriate jokes, a superhero defeats villains with his uncomfortable name, and a warlock has a disturbing habit.
07/11/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E15#InsideRoy
Steve shrinks down and enters Roy's body, a children's educational show displays its dark side, and Gary continues to suck it.
07/18/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E16Brain Virus
An evil genius tries his hand at stand-up comedy, things go too far on a hunting trip, and a murderous clown goes after a mime.
07/26/2016
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E17Deuce Ex Machina
Jeff goes on vacation for some wild alien sex, a hit man's clarinet lessons pay off, and a fairy godmother really sucks at her job.
08/02/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E18Buck Wild
An astronaut hallucinates a hot alien, Jerk Chicken teaches a stripper the art of the tease, and two old men butt heads.
08/09/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
TripTankS2 • E19The D.O.N.G.
Chaz tries out a new virtual reality device, Ricky the Rocketship negotiates a gang war, and a homeless man delivers some very subjective news.
08/16/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021