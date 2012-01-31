Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
The Power of Wings
Season 3 E 11 • 12/04/2013
A pawn shop customer asks after some suspicious items, Wendell makes a vanity video, and Karim and Jahar go to the gym.
Key & Peele
S1 • E1
I Said Bitch
Jordan and Keegan trade stories about a forbidden word, while President Obama's anger gets translated.
01/31/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E2
Black Hawk Up
President Obama rap battles, and a traffic reporter has some trouble flying.
02/07/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E3
Das Negros
Jordan and Keegan are masters of disguise in Nazi Germany, and two slaves are accused of bigotry.
02/14/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E4
The Branding
Luther, President Obama's anger translator, reminds everyone who killed Osama bin Laden.
02/21/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E5
Gay Marriage Legalized
Commitment looms for Jordan and Keegan after gay marriage is finally legalized.
02/28/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E6
Flash Mob
Jordan and Keegan engage in an epic flicker match, and a flash mob goes terribly wrong.
03/06/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E7
Bobby McFerrin vs. Michael Winslow
Jordan and Keegan debate who is Blacker, and Bobby McFerrin duels Michael Winslow.
03/13/2012
Key & Peele
S1 • E8
Babysitting Forest Whitaker
President Obama doesn't get special treatment, and a young Forest Whitaker terrifies his babysitter.
03/20/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E1
Obama College Years
A young Barack Obama discovers how inspirational a party can be, and two hitmen get sidetracked.
09/26/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E2
Dubstep
Two friends encounter a racist dog in the park, the flamboyant players of the East/West Collegiate Bowl introduce themselves, and a dubstep track derails moving day.
10/03/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E3
Puppy Dog Ice-T
A rescue dog displays a troubling attitude, and Luther provides presidential debate zingers.
10/10/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E4
I'm Retired
A boy has penis concerns, and a substitute teacher takes roll call.
10/17/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E5
Bone Thugs-N-Homeless
Jordan and Keegan attempt to answer why there are no more rap groups.
10/24/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E6
Michael Jackson Halloween
Noah really gets into his Halloween costume, and white zombies attack.
10/31/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E7
Victory
Luther informs Mitt Romney who won the election, and a nonstop party refuses to stop.
11/07/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E9
Gangsta Standoff
Two gang rivals get inside each other's heads, and a police officer hones his act.
11/14/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E8
Manly Tears
A tough guy cries in front of his crew, and substitute teacher Mr. Nostrand does not play.
11/21/2012
Key & Peele
S2 • E10
Dueling Hats
Jordan is disappointed to find the only other human alive, and a Black Panthers press conference goes in an unexpected direction.
11/28/2012
Key & Peele
S3 • E1
Les Mis
Mr. Garvey clashes with students over club photos, and President Obama addresses the NSA scandal.
09/18/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E2
East/West Bowl Rap
Two women prepare to fight outside a club, and the Valets wonder why people mess with the Batmans.
09/25/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E3
Slap-Ass
Two slaves try to find a way out of fighting to the death, and a member of a gang proves his toughness.
10/02/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E4
Boarding Group One
A passenger finds out he's far from the first to board, and some breakdancers keep it nooice.
10/09/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E5
Obama Shutdown
The Obamas get intimate, the founding fathers talk gun control, and Metta World Peace makes a wish.
10/16/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E6
Cunnilingus Class
Homies learn how to go down on a lady, and MVP Ozamataz Buckshank rocks a post-game interview.
10/23/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E8
Joke Stealing
A guy learns how to buy drugs in public, and an executive tests a speech for political correctness.
11/06/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E9
Meegan's Fight
Meegan gets Andre in trouble, and sensei Doug Duggart teaches self-defense for the ladies.
11/13/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E10
Black Ice
Local news anchors warn viewers about the dangers of "black ice," Lando Calrissian deals with an admirer, and Metta World Peace gives tips to homemakers.
11/20/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E11
The Power of Wings
A pawn shop customer asks after some suspicious items, Wendell makes a vanity video, and Karim and Jahar go to the gym.
12/04/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E12
East/West Bowl 2
The players in the 2013 East/West Bowl introduce themselves, a suspect landlord searches a tenant's apartment, and Metta World Peace explores his physical limitations.
12/11/2013
Key & Peele
S3 • E13
Pussy on the Chainwax
Some friends argue over whether a new slang phrase is a "thing," a man learns the truth about his father's Hollywood past, and the valets come to Anne Hathaway's defense.
12/18/2013
Key & Peele
S4 • E1
Alien Imposters
The survivors of an alien invasion find out whom they can trust, a drill sergeant sings an unconventional marching song, and a pop sensation answers questions from her fans.
09/24/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E2
Little Homie
A parole officer uses a puppet to connect with convicts, a Nazi officer tells the story of the time he saw Hitler, and Levi goes steampunk.
10/01/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E3
Georgina and Esther and Satan
Two pious old women describe the awful things they want to do to Satan, Keegan and Jordan misunderstand each other's texts, and a club DJ gets a little too real.
10/08/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E4
Slap-Ass: In Recovery
Raffi returns to the locker room, Reginald VelJohnson becomes furious about the state of "Family Matters," and a mobster ruins an important peace talk.
10/15/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E5
Quarterback Concussion
The Rhinos' quarterback takes a hit, a Macedonian cafe owner berates his customers, and a man suspects his wife of cheating on him with a dog.
10/22/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E6
Scariest Movie Ever
A detective confronts a serial killer in a funhouse, a blind man identifies a body, and a representative from the Make-A-Wish Foundation encounters an evil child.
10/29/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E7
Sex Detective
A detective enters the perverted mind of a perpetrator, a retro action hero infiltrates a crime boss's compound, and President Obama addresses the critics within his party.
11/05/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E8
Terrible Henchman
A henchman keeps interrupting his boss's torture session, a speaker at a school assembly discusses his colorful life, and a man tries to prove he's all grown up.
11/12/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E9
Aerobics Meltdown
An 80s jazz fit dancer receives tragic news in the middle of a routine, Stan Lee pitches some new superheroes to Marvel, and a man gets a terrible brain freeze.
11/19/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E10
Sex Addict Wendell
Wendell attends a support group for sex addicts, a teacher has trouble calming down a class clown, and two jazz musicians have a scat battle.
12/03/2014
Key & Peele
S4 • E11
Terrorist Meeting
A group of terrorists decries the TSA, Carlito tries to prove he's the loco-est member of his gang, and Meegan has trouble finding her seat at a movie theater.
12/10/2014
Key & Peele
S5 • E1
Y'all Ready for This?
Two football players go overboard with their pump-up speech, President Obama meets Hillary Clinton's anger translator, and a gang of pirates sings a surprising chantey.
07/08/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E2
Airplane Showdown
An airline passenger has a standoff with a flight attendant, Shaboots and T-Ray deliver a lecture on women's periods, and a prayer group receives a visit from God.
07/15/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E3
A Cappella Club
Two black students compete for a cappella supremacy, Andre and Meegan go on their first date, and would-be terrorists get caught up in the food truck business.
07/22/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E4
Severed Head Showcase
Choir members squabble over pitch, a barbarian warrior tries out a new bit, and a prisoner toys with a gullible guard.
07/29/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E5
Killer Concept Album
A senator tries to quash a scandal at a press conference, a police officer interrogates a well-known rapper, and Levi shows Cedric his collection of oddities.
08/05/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E6
The Job Interview
The host of "Judge Jessie" proves to be a jack-of-all-trades, the valets bond over their love of Robert Downey Jr., and Decker heads to Afghanistan for his latest mission.
08/12/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E7
MC Mom
A mother makes a rap video for her college-age son, two grifters try to con each other, and Big Boi has a chance encounter with Andre 3000 at a coffee shop.
08/19/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E8
Hollywood Sequel Doctor
A brainstorming session for "Gremlins 2" goes off the rails, a criminal snitches on his friends, and a party guest tries to hide his ignorance about global politics.
08/26/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E9
The 420 Special
Neil deGrasse Tyson schools his wife on multiverse theory, the valets get pumped about "Game of Thrones," and a telemarketer employs an unexpected strategy.
09/02/2015
Key & Peele
S5 • E10
Meegan and Andre Break Up
Andre and Meegan have a serious talk, a rapper runs into trouble while trying to storm out of an interview, and an airline passenger adapts to life in economy plus.
09/09/2015