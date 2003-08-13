RENO 911!

Dangle's Promotion

Season 2 E 1 • 06/09/2004

Dangle gets a new job in Carson City, but the deputies are too wrapped up in women's basketball to give him a proper send-off.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E4
Clementine's Pregnant

A mandatory staff drug test reveals a surprise pregnancy, and Lt. Dangle has a brush with a celebrity.
08/13/2003
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E5
Jones Gets Suspended

Jones enjoys some unexpected perks after being relegated to crossing guard duty, and Dangle's bike is stolen again.
08/20/2003
Full Ep
21:26
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E6
Help From the FBI

While the FBI investigates a Reno homicide, members of the Sheriff's Department put their best feet forward.
08/27/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E7
Wiegel Suicide Watch

The Reno Sheriff's Department lavishes attention on Wiegel after her failed suicide attempt, and Williams and Garcia hook up.
09/03/2003
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E8
Clementine Gets Married

Clemmy's degenerate boyfriend Steed surprises everyone when he asks her to marry him.
09/10/2003
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E9
Garcia's Anniversary

The guys hit a strip club to celebrate Garcia's 15-year anniversary on the force.
09/17/2003
Full Ep
21:21
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E10
Burning Man Festival

When the Sheriff's Department receives $1200 to get people off the streets, Garcia helps a hooker, and Dangle heads to Burning Man.
09/24/2003
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E11
Dangle's Moving Day

Dangle needs help moving out of his house, and Junior teaches Reno's youth about prison life.
10/01/2003
Full Ep
20:13
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E12
Terrorist Training, Pt. 1

The Office of Homeland Security teaches the Reno Sheriff's Department terrorist attack protocol, and Clemmy's mom gets into trouble.
10/08/2003
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S1 • E13
Terrorist Training, Pt. 2

The Reno Sherriff's Department passes their Homeland Security exam with flying colors, and Clemmy and a drunk driver discover some new moves.
10/15/2003
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E1
Dangle's Promotion

Dangle gets a new job in Carson City, but the deputies are too wrapped up in women's basketball to give him a proper send-off.
06/09/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E2
Wiegel's New Boyfriend

Wiegel's new boyfriend, Craig, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Truckee River Serial Killer.
06/16/2004
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E3
British Law

Inspector Martin Smiley of the U.K. joins the Reno Sheriff's Department in an exchange program.
06/23/2004
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E4
Dangle's Wife Visits

Divorce looms over Dangle and his estranged wife, and the rest of the department struggles with a giant Ten Commandments monument.
06/30/2004
Full Ep
20:52
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E5
Religion in Reno

The Reverend Gigg LeCarp, Reno's favorite televangelist, saves the deputies in their very own jail.
07/07/2004
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E6
Firefighters Are Jerks

The accursed Fire Department schedules its Pancake Dinner at the same time as the Policeman's Ball.
07/14/2004
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E7
Not Without My Mustache

As the deputies struggle to save their moustaches from a county-ordered shave, Jones worries about a psychic's prediction.
07/21/2004
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E8
Security for Kenny Rogers

Deputy Garcia lives his lifelong dream: leading security for a Kenny Rogers book signing.
07/28/2004
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E10
Raineesha X

Williams discovers the Nation of Islam and changes her ways, while Clemmy and Dangle throw down at a fraternity costume contest.
08/11/2004
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E13
President Bush in Reno

Reno's finest take on traffic control for President George W. Bush's motorcade, and Jones and Garcia reenact the Civil War at a pizza parlor.
09/01/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

RENO 911!
S2 • E15
Milkshake Man's Death

Reno District Attorney Mike Powers investigates the Sheriff's Department.
09/15/2004
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021