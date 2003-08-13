RENO 911!
Dangle's Promotion
Season 2 E 1 • 06/09/2004
Dangle gets a new job in Carson City, but the deputies are too wrapped up in women's basketball to give him a proper send-off.
RENO 911!S1 • E4Clementine's Pregnant
A mandatory staff drug test reveals a surprise pregnancy, and Lt. Dangle has a brush with a celebrity.
08/13/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E5Jones Gets Suspended
Jones enjoys some unexpected perks after being relegated to crossing guard duty, and Dangle's bike is stolen again.
08/20/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E6Help From the FBI
While the FBI investigates a Reno homicide, members of the Sheriff's Department put their best feet forward.
08/27/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E7Wiegel Suicide Watch
The Reno Sheriff's Department lavishes attention on Wiegel after her failed suicide attempt, and Williams and Garcia hook up.
09/03/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E8Clementine Gets Married
Clemmy's degenerate boyfriend Steed surprises everyone when he asks her to marry him.
09/10/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E9Garcia's Anniversary
The guys hit a strip club to celebrate Garcia's 15-year anniversary on the force.
09/17/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E10Burning Man Festival
When the Sheriff's Department receives $1200 to get people off the streets, Garcia helps a hooker, and Dangle heads to Burning Man.
09/24/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E11Dangle's Moving Day
Dangle needs help moving out of his house, and Junior teaches Reno's youth about prison life.
10/01/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E12Terrorist Training, Pt. 1
The Office of Homeland Security teaches the Reno Sheriff's Department terrorist attack protocol, and Clemmy's mom gets into trouble.
10/08/2003
RENO 911!S1 • E13Terrorist Training, Pt. 2
The Reno Sherriff's Department passes their Homeland Security exam with flying colors, and Clemmy and a drunk driver discover some new moves.
10/15/2003
RENO 911!S2 • E1Dangle's Promotion
Dangle gets a new job in Carson City, but the deputies are too wrapped up in women's basketball to give him a proper send-off.
06/09/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E2Wiegel's New Boyfriend
Wiegel's new boyfriend, Craig, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Truckee River Serial Killer.
06/16/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E3British Law
Inspector Martin Smiley of the U.K. joins the Reno Sheriff's Department in an exchange program.
06/23/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E4Dangle's Wife Visits
Divorce looms over Dangle and his estranged wife, and the rest of the department struggles with a giant Ten Commandments monument.
06/30/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E5Religion in Reno
The Reverend Gigg LeCarp, Reno's favorite televangelist, saves the deputies in their very own jail.
07/07/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E6Firefighters Are Jerks
The accursed Fire Department schedules its Pancake Dinner at the same time as the Policeman's Ball.
07/14/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E7Not Without My Mustache
As the deputies struggle to save their moustaches from a county-ordered shave, Jones worries about a psychic's prediction.
07/21/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E8Security for Kenny Rogers
Deputy Garcia lives his lifelong dream: leading security for a Kenny Rogers book signing.
07/28/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E10Raineesha X
Williams discovers the Nation of Islam and changes her ways, while Clemmy and Dangle throw down at a fraternity costume contest.
08/11/2004
RENO 911!S2 • E13President Bush in Reno
Reno's finest take on traffic control for President George W. Bush's motorcade, and Jones and Garcia reenact the Civil War at a pizza parlor.
09/01/2004
