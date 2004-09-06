RENO 911!
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
Dangle's PromotionDangle gets a new job in Carson City, but the deputies are too wrapped up in women's basketball to give him a proper send-off.06/09/2004
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
Wiegel's New BoyfriendWiegel's new boyfriend, Craig, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Truckee River Serial Killer.06/16/2004
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
British LawInspector Martin Smiley of the U.K. joins the Reno Sheriff's Department in an exchange program.06/23/2004
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Dangle's Wife VisitsDivorce looms over Dangle and his estranged wife, and the rest of the department struggles with a giant Ten Commandments monument.06/30/2004
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
Religion in RenoThe Reverend Gigg LeCarp, Reno's favorite televangelist, saves the deputies in their very own jail.07/07/2004
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Firefighters Are JerksThe accursed Fire Department schedules its Pancake Dinner at the same time as the Policeman's Ball.07/14/2004
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
Not Without My MustacheAs the deputies struggle to save their moustaches from a county-ordered shave, Jones worries about a psychic's prediction.07/21/2004
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
Security for Kenny RogersDeputy Garcia lives his lifelong dream: leading security for a Kenny Rogers book signing.07/28/2004
S2 • E10
S2 • E10
Raineesha XWilliams discovers the Nation of Islam and changes her ways, while Clemmy and Dangle throw down at a fraternity costume contest.08/11/2004
S2 • E13
S2 • E13
President Bush in RenoReno's finest take on traffic control for President George W. Bush's motorcade, and Jones and Garcia reenact the Civil War at a pizza parlor.09/01/2004