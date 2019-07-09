Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik

Tig Notaro

Season 1 E 105 • 10/04/2019

Tig Notaro reveals what she does when she bombs onstage, does her impression of Joan Rivers and Larry David’s baby, and names her least favorite comedian.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:29

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E1
Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll talks about how “Big Mouth” came to be, fawns over “Wayne’s World” and plays the game Actual Turtle or Turtle from “Entourage”? with Anthony.
09/07/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E2
Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal recalls winning an alternative comedy award, debates with Anthony about how important surprise is to comedy and reflects on her experiences as a new mother.
09/13/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E103
David Spade

David Spade explains what makes stand-up more difficult today, chats about steering clear of political jokes and considers how his childhood influenced his comedy.
09/20/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E4
Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani chats about the differences between acting and stand-up, gets quizzed on lines from his movies and offers insight into a pivotal scene from "The Big Sick."
09/27/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E105
Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro reveals what she does when she bombs onstage, does her impression of Joan Rivers and Larry David’s baby, and names her least favorite comedian.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E106
Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero shares what she loves about John Waters, walks through the development of her onstage persona and bonds with Anthony over not telling self-effacing jokes.
10/11/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021