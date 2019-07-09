Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik

Natasha Leggero

Season 1 E 106 • 10/11/2019

Natasha Leggero shares what she loves about John Waters, walks through the development of her onstage persona and bonds with Anthony over not telling self-effacing jokes.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E1
Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll talks about how “Big Mouth” came to be, fawns over “Wayne’s World” and plays the game Actual Turtle or Turtle from “Entourage”? with Anthony.
09/07/2019
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E2
Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal recalls winning an alternative comedy award, debates with Anthony about how important surprise is to comedy and reflects on her experiences as a new mother.
09/13/2019
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E103
David Spade

David Spade explains what makes stand-up more difficult today, chats about steering clear of political jokes and considers how his childhood influenced his comedy.
09/20/2019
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E4
Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani chats about the differences between acting and stand-up, gets quizzed on lines from his movies and offers insight into a pivotal scene from "The Big Sick."
09/27/2019
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
S1 • E105
Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro reveals what she does when she bombs onstage, does her impression of Joan Rivers and Larry David’s baby, and names her least favorite comedian.
10/04/2019
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik
