Kroll Show
This Has Been Such an Amazing Experience
Season 3 E 11 • 03/24/2015
Wendy turns to PubLIZity for help in planning his bris mitzvah, Dr. Neuringer gets a special visit from George and Gil, and "Dead Girl Town" ends in a stunning twist.
Kroll ShowS3 • E1Gigolo H-O-R-S-E
The men of "Gigolo House" compete in a series of challenges, Mikey returns to school with a new style and a pill addiction, and two detectives work a case in "Dead Girl Town."
01/13/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E2Pleep Ploop
George and Gil contemplate leaving New York, Dr. Armond appears on a matchmaking show, and "Show Us Your Songs" auditions people from across the commonwealth.
01/20/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E3Bangs
The Rich Dicks experiment with dying, Liz G. goes on a mission to find herself after her new bangs get a tepid reaction, and George and Gil take their show on the road.
01/27/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E4Karaoke Bullies
Nash Rickey helps Niece Denise confront a karaoke bully, the Pawnsylvania guys prepare for Murph's wedding, and Larry Bird tends bar on the sitcom "Chairs."
02/03/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E5The In Addition Tos
Bobby assembles an elite team of friends to rescue his mother from Eagle Wing, C-Czar and Liz try dating other people, and Mikey questions his sexuality.
02/10/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E6Lizards vs. Penguins
PubLIZity plans a gala for the Illuminati, Fabrice Fabrice hosts a game show called "Crab Cab," and a group of cyber terrorists plans its next attack.
02/17/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E7Twins
A terrorist attack during the National Model Parliament rocks "Wheels, Ontario," Farley hosts her own makeover show, and Maureen's twin sister visits "Chairs."
02/24/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E8The Commonwealth Games
"Show Us Your Songs" continues its journey through the Commonwealth, Don helps Murph through a crisis, and a police officer's body is modified with high-tech gear.
03/03/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E9Body Bouncers
The Rich Dicks open a restaurant, Ruth Diamond Phillips falls for a client, and Bobby Bottleservice shrinks himself to go inside his own body.
03/10/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E10The Time of My Life
C-Czar pitches a new gadget, "Show Us Your Songs Commonwealth" holds its finale in London, and Detective Smart's pursuit of Dr. Armond comes to a surprising conclusion.
03/17/2015
