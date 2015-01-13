Kroll Show

Nick Kroll takes on pop culture and the absurdity that comes along with it, one sketch at a time.
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Gigolo H-O-R-S-EThe men of "Gigolo House" compete in a series of challenges, Mikey returns to school with a new style and a pill addiction, and two detectives work a case in "Dead Girl Town."01/13/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Pleep PloopGeorge and Gil contemplate leaving New York, Dr. Armond appears on a matchmaking show, and "Show Us Your Songs" auditions people from across the commonwealth.01/20/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
BangsThe Rich Dicks experiment with dying, Liz G. goes on a mission to find herself after her new bangs get a tepid reaction, and George and Gil take their show on the road.01/27/2015
- 21:13Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Karaoke BulliesNash Rickey helps Niece Denise confront a karaoke bully, the Pawnsylvania guys prepare for Murph's wedding, and Larry Bird tends bar on the sitcom "Chairs."02/03/2015
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
The In Addition TosBobby assembles an elite team of friends to rescue his mother from Eagle Wing, C-Czar and Liz try dating other people, and Mikey questions his sexuality.02/10/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Lizards vs. PenguinsPubLIZity plans a gala for the Illuminati, Fabrice Fabrice hosts a game show called "Crab Cab," and a group of cyber terrorists plans its next attack.02/17/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
TwinsA terrorist attack during the National Model Parliament rocks "Wheels, Ontario," Farley hosts her own makeover show, and Maureen's twin sister visits "Chairs."02/24/2015
- 21:12Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
The Commonwealth Games"Show Us Your Songs" continues its journey through the Commonwealth, Don helps Murph through a crisis, and a police officer's body is modified with high-tech gear.03/03/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Body BouncersThe Rich Dicks open a restaurant, Ruth Diamond Phillips falls for a client, and Bobby Bottleservice shrinks himself to go inside his own body.03/10/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
The Time of My LifeC-Czar pitches a new gadget, "Show Us Your Songs Commonwealth" holds its finale in London, and Detective Smart's pursuit of Dr. Armond comes to a surprising conclusion.03/17/2015