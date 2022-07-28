Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God
September 22, 2022 - Greater of Two Evils
Season 1 E 7 • 09/22/2022
Charlamagne Tha God discusses Governor Ron DeSantis's standing in the GOP, Herschel Walker's latest gaffe and more with Nick Kroll, Ari Melber and Ms. Pat, followed by a sit-down with Ray J.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:59
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E1July 28, 2022 - Don't Call It a Comeback
Charlamagne Tha God debates the week's headlines with comic Andrew Schulz, political strategist Lis Smith and writer Coleman Hughes, and "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson drops by.
07/28/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E2August 4, 2022 - It's the Economy, Stoopid!
Charlamagne Tha God, W. Kamau Bell, S.E. Cupp and Michael Blackson debate LIV Golf and Beyoncé lyrics; Chico Bean asks whether there's a recession; and Don Lemon discusses modern journalism.
08/04/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E3August 11, 2022 - The End Is Nigh
Charlamagne Tha God debates the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago and apocalypse scenarios with Sam Jay, Marianne Williamson and Brandon Marshall before sitting down with actor Michael Rapaport.
08/11/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E4August 18, 2022 - Issa Hell of an Episode
Charlamagne Tha God debates straight men complimenting each other's looks and America's cannabis hypocrisy with Chi Ossé, Gary Owen and Flame Monroe, before sitting down with Issa Rae.
08/18/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E5September 8, 2022 - Watered Down Rights
Charlamagne Tha God, Jordan Klepper, Lynae Vanee and Ashleigh Banfield debate CNN's new direction, color-blind casting and more, before actor and former Obama advisor Kal Penn stops by.
09/08/2022
Full Ep
20:58
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E6September 15, 2022 - Death of Democracy
Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Roy Wood Jr. and Malcolm Gladwell discuss Queen Elizabeth II's passing and Ron DeSantis's relocation of immigrants to sanctuary cities, and Fat Joe stops by.
09/15/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E7September 22, 2022 - Greater of Two Evils
Charlamagne Tha God discusses Governor Ron DeSantis's standing in the GOP, Herschel Walker's latest gaffe and more with Nick Kroll, Ari Melber and Ms. Pat, followed by a sit-down with Ray J.
09/22/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E8September 29, 2022 - Global Warning
Charlamagne Tha God, Kara Swisher, Jason Lee and Yamaneika Saunders talk cheating scandals, the polarizing show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and more, and Kenya Barris drops in.
09/29/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E9October 6, 2022 - Survival of the Illest
Charlamagne Tha God debates the flaws in Stacey Abrams's campaign strategy, using rap lyrics as evidence in court and more with panelists Ian Lara, Tara Setmayer and Killer Mike.
10/06/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Inside Amy SchumerS5 Inside Amy Schumer Is Back and Better Than Ever
Amy is back with all-new sketches tackling social justice, space travel, 5G, motherhood and more when Inside Amy Schumer returns Thursday, October 20, only on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
00:30
RENO 911!RENO 911! Is Back on the Beat with All-New Episodes
Reno's finest are keeping the streets safe of everything but themselves when RENO 911! returns with all-new episodes, starting Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30/9:30c.
10/03/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022