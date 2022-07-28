Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God
September 8, 2022 - Watered Down Rights
Season 1 E 5 • 09/08/2022
Charlamagne Tha God, Jordan Klepper, Lynae Vanee and Ashleigh Banfield debate CNN's new direction, color-blind casting and more, before actor and former Obama advisor Kal Penn stops by.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:59
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E1July 28, 2022 - Don't Call It a Comeback
Charlamagne Tha God debates the week's headlines with comic Andrew Schulz, political strategist Lis Smith and writer Coleman Hughes, and "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson drops by.
07/28/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E2August 4, 2022 - It's the Economy, Stoopid!
Charlamagne Tha God, W. Kamau Bell, S.E. Cupp and Michael Blackson debate LIV Golf and Beyoncé lyrics; Chico Bean asks whether there's a recession; and Don Lemon discusses modern journalism.
08/04/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E3August 11, 2022 - The End Is Nigh
Charlamagne Tha God debates the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago and apocalypse scenarios with Sam Jay, Marianne Williamson and Brandon Marshall before sitting down with actor Michael Rapaport.
08/11/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E4August 18, 2022 - Issa Hell of an Episode
Charlamagne Tha God debates straight men complimenting each other's looks and America's cannabis hypocrisy with Chi Ossé, Gary Owen and Flame Monroe, before sitting down with Issa Rae.
08/18/2022
Full Ep
21:00
