Ahamed's Ramadan Diary

Eid

Season 1 E 5 • 07/21/2017

Ahamed takes time to reflect on his month of fasting during his Eid party.

01:45

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S1 • E1
Ahamed Weinberg

Ahamed Weinberg eats as much as he can before his fast begins.
07/21/2017
02:05

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S1 • E2
Allah Carte

Ahamed's job as a food deliveryman is making him miserable during Ramadan.
07/21/2017
02:14

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S1 • E3
Hamburger

Ahamed's date with a Muslim woman takes a turn when their food arrives before sundown.
07/21/2017
01:57

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S1 • E4
Lobster

When Ahamed sees a lobster in his toilet, he searches for answers but has trouble finding its meaning.
07/21/2017
02:07

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S1 • E5
Eid

Ahamed takes time to reflect on his month of fasting during his Eid party.
07/21/2017
05:01

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S2 • E1
She's Faking It - Uncensored

Ramadan has begun, and Ahamed is struggling to stay focused while fasting.
06/15/2018
04:17

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S2 • E2
A Miracle on North Edgemont Street - Uncensored

Ahamed wakes up to find a dog in his apartment, but he has no clue where she came from or who she belongs to.
06/15/2018
03:53

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S2 • E3
You Need a Man - Uncensored

While still reeling from their breakup, Ahamed has an uncomfortable run-in with Rabia.
06/15/2018
03:46

Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
S2 • E4
Clear Signs - Uncensored

As Ramadan comes to an end, Ahamed reflects on the "miracle dog" that showed up inside his apartment.
06/16/2018
