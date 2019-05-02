Drunk History
Behind Enemy Lines
Season 6 E 14 • 07/23/2019
Marina Raskova forms an all-women air force regiment to fight Nazis in World War II, and smuggler James J. Andrews hijacks a Confederate train for the Union.
Drunk HistoryS6 • E4Trailblazers (Explicit)
Trailblazers (Explicit) - Bessie Coleman is America's first black woman pilot, and the students of the Little Rock Nine integrate a high school following the Brown v. Board of Education decision.
02/05/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E5Love
A student tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, Edie Windsor topples the Defense of Marriage Act, and John Wojtowicz robs a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery.
02/12/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E6Drugs
John F. Kennedy’s doctor administers him meth for his back pain, and Dr. John C. Lilly takes LSD while studying the intelligence of dolphins.
02/19/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E7Femme Fatales
Journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins writes a play about Chicago’s infamous Murderesses’ Row, and Mata Hari goes from exotic dancer to double agent during World War I.
02/26/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E8Drunk Mystery, Pt. 2
Colonial gossip columnist James Callender winds up dead, a Hollywood producer dies on a celebrity-filled yacht, and Ken McElroy is murdered after terrorizing a Missouri town.
03/05/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E9Believe It or Not
Larry Walters pilots a balloon-suspended lawn chair, Phineas Gage survives an iron rod to the brain, and the Greenbrier Ghost's testimony is used in court.
06/18/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E10Legacies
Lead Belly records songs with John Lomax that change the face of music, John Lennon and Yoko Ono almost get deported, and Sam Cooke writes “A Change Is Gonna Come.”
06/25/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E11Fame
Hedy Lamarr designs the first modern airplane wing, Eartha Kitt's activism provokes the ire of Lady Bird Johnson, and Alexis Pulaski's poodle becomes a huge star.
07/02/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E12Good Samaritans
Forest service ranger Ed Pulaski saves 40 men from a forest fire, and Ted Patrick rescues teenagers from the psychological grip of the Children of God cult.
07/09/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E13Whistleblowers
Martha Mitchell leaks the Watergate scandal to the press before Deep Throat does, and the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI stages an epic break-in.
07/16/2019
Drunk HistoryS6 • E15S.O.S.
Navy officer Douglas Hegdahl outwits his captors when he’s taken as a POW in North Vietnam, and Florence Nightingale revolutionizes the field of nursing.
07/30/2019
