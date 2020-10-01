Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
Gavin Matts, Brenton Biddlecombe & Punkie Johnson
Season 1 E 106 • 02/14/2020
Gavin Matts shares how "2 Girls 1 Cup" changed his life, Brenton Biddlecombe explains his struggles as a short man, and Punkie Johnson weighs in on a lesbian stereotype.
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E101Rosebud Baker, Jordan Temple & Josh Adam Meyers
Rosebud Baker reveals her grandfather was a secretary of state, Jordan Temple recounts getting pulled over in a cab, and Josh Adam Meyers critiques a Journey music video.
01/10/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E2Kiry Shabazz, J.F. Harris & Rick Ingraham
Kiry Shabazz confesses he doesn’t always answer his brother’s calls, J.F. Harris talks about dealing with drunks, and Rick Ingraham discloses what it’s like being from Kansas.
01/17/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E3Ismael Loutfi, Luke Schwartz & Eleanor Kerrigan
Ismael Loutfi explains how to learn about Muslim culture, Luke Schwartz talks about being jealous of a vibrator, and Eleanor Kerrigan questions why her mother had 10 kids.
01/24/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E4Caleb Synan, Chase Bernstein & Joey Villagomez
Caleb Synan reflects on growing up in a small town, Chase Bernstein shares her friend’s dating strategy, and Joey Villagomez advises against smoking weed at a vegan’s house.
01/31/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E5Steph Tolev, Ron Taylor & Mark Ellis
Steph Tolev explains what it’s like being a Canadian woman in Los Angeles, Ron Taylor discusses a common sports movie trope, and Mark Ellis reveals what makes him cry.
02/07/2020
