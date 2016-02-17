Broad City
Game Over
Season 3 E 3 • 03/02/2016
Abbi's competitive nature comes out at the Soulstice Games, and Ilana takes on a new role at Deals Deals Deals when an important investor visits the office.
Broad CityS3 • E1Two Chainz
Abbi tries to find a way to remove a security tag from her new shirt before her friend's big gallery show, and Ilana loses the key to her bike lock.
02/17/2016
Broad CityS3 • E2Co-Op
Abbi impersonates Ilana to cover her shift at a strict food co-op and Lincoln drives Ilana to a doctor's apponitment on Long Island.
02/24/2016
Broad CityS3 • E3Game Over
03/02/2016
Broad CityS3 • E4Rat Pack
Ilana tries to distract partygoers from the rat infestation in her apartment, and Abbi learns how to use Tinder.
03/09/2016
Broad CityS3 • E52016
Abbi embarks on a quest to take the perfect driver's license photo, and Ilana's job hunt leads her to a surprising place.
03/16/2016
Broad CityS3 • E6Philadelphia
During a visit to Abbi's childhood home, the girls set out to right a wrong from her past.
03/23/2016
Broad CityS3 • E7B&B-NYC
The girls have a whirlwind night on the town after subletting both of their apartments to tourists.
03/30/2016
Broad CityS3 • E8Burning Bridges
Abbi and Ilana both reach critical points in their romantic relationships at the same time Ilana's parents come to town for their anniversary.
04/06/2016
Broad CityS3 • E9Getting There
The girls experience a bevvy of obstacles on their way to the airport for a very important trip.
04/13/2016
