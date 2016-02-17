Broad City
Abbi and Ilana are two pals trying to have it all in New York City, while dealing with offbeat friends, curious romances and anything else the city has in store for them.
S3 • E1
Two ChainzAbbi tries to find a way to remove a security tag from her new shirt before her friend's big gallery show, and Ilana loses the key to her bike lock.02/17/2016
S3 • E2
Co-OpAbbi impersonates Ilana to cover her shift at a strict food co-op, and Lincoln drives Ilana to a doctor's appointment on Long Island.02/24/2016
S3 • E3
Game OverAbbi's competitive nature comes out at the Soulstice Games, and Ilana takes on a new role at Deals Deals Deals when an important investor visits the office.03/02/2016
S3 • E4
Rat PackIlana tries to distract partygoers from the rat infestation in her apartment, and Abbi learns how to use Tinder.03/09/2016
S3 • E5
2016Abbi embarks on a quest to take the perfect driver's license photo, and Ilana's job hunt leads her to a surprising place.03/16/2016
S3 • E6
PhiladelphiaDuring a visit to Abbi's childhood home, the girls set out to right a wrong from her past.03/23/2016
S3 • E7
B&B-NYCThe girls have a whirlwind night on the town after subletting both of their apartments to tourists.03/30/2016
S3 • E8
Burning BridgesAbbi and Ilana both reach critical points in their romantic relationships at the same time Ilana's parents come to town for their anniversary.04/06/2016
S3 • E9
Getting ThereThe girls experience a bevvy of obstacles on their way to the airport for a very important trip.04/13/2016
S3 • E10
Jews on a PlaneThe girls are forced to improvise when Abbi gets her period on a plane and doesn't have access to a tampon.04/20/2016