Chappelle's Show

21:38
S1 • E1
PopCopy & Clayton BigsbyDave unveils raunchy footage from Nat King Cole's Hollywood Christmas special, and a blind white supremacist discovers a secret about himself.01/22/2003
21:24
S1 • E2
Tyrone Biggums at School & Wrap It Up BoxDave hires a white woman to sing his controversial thoughts, Tyrone Biggums talks to elementary school students about drugs, and Mos Def performs.01/29/2003
18:06
S1 • E3
Zapped & It's a Wonderful ChestDave shares outtakes from "Roots" and screens his failed reality show. Talib Kweli performs.02/05/2003
17:19
S1 • E4
Reparations & NY BoobsDave joins a panel discussion on angry white men, a local news team reports on the effects of reparations, and Busta Rhymes performs.02/12/2003
18:27
S1 • E5
Great Moments in Hookup History & Ask a Black DudeDave honors Martin Johnson's notable moment in hook-up history, comedian Paul Mooney answers questions asked by men on the street, and Fat Joe performs.02/19/2003
21:28
S1 • E6
Mad Real World & Ask a Gay DudeDave offers a preview of his biopic, Mario Cantone answers questions from people on the street, and a white man joins five black housemates in "The Mad Real World."02/26/2003
18:24
S1 • E7
Real Movies & Wu-Tang FinancialDave takes a realistic look at "The Matrix" and "Pretty Woman," the Wu-Tang Clan opens a financial consulting firm, and Paul Mooney answers an odd question from Stephen King.03/05/2003
18:40
S1 • E8
Tyrone Biggums's Intervention & Racist Hollywood AnimalsDave imagines realistic versions of "Ghost" and "Half Baked," a news team reports on racist Hollywood animals, and loved ones stage an intervention for Tyrone Biggums.03/12/2003
18:00
S1 • E9
Blackzilla & Playa Haters' BallDave takes Japan by storm in the sci-fi adventure "Blackzilla," "America Undercover" gets an inside look at the Playa Haters' Ball, and The Roots perform.03/19/2003
18:47
S1 • E10
Piss on You & The World's Greatest WarsPaul Mooney answers questions from people on the street, a pair of shoes ignites one of America's long-forgotten wars, Dave reimagines "Deep Impact," and GZA performs.03/26/2003