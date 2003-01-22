Chappelle's Show
Tyrone Biggums at School & Wrap It Up Box
Season 1 E 2 • 01/29/2003
Dave hires a white woman to sing his controversial thoughts, Tyrone Biggums talks to elementary school students about drugs, and Mos Def performs.
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E1PopCopy & Clayton Bigsby
Dave unveils raunchy footage from Nat King Cole's Hollywood Christmas special, and a blind white supremacist discovers a secret about himself.
01/22/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E3Zapped & It's a Wonderful Chest
Dave shares outtakes from "Roots" and screens his failed reality show. Talib Kweli performs.
02/05/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E4Reparations & NY Boobs
Dave joins a panel discussion on angry white men, a local news team reports on the effects of reparations, and Busta Rhymes performs.
02/12/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E5Great Moments in Hookup History & Ask a Black Dude
Dave honors Martin Johnson's notable moment in hook-up history, comedian Paul Mooney answers questions asked by men on the street, and Fat Joe performs.
02/19/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E6Mad Real World & Ask a Gay Dude
Dave offers a preview of his biopic, Mario Cantone answers questions from people on the street, and a white man joins five black housemates in "The Mad Real World."
02/26/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E7Real Movies & Wu-Tang Financial
Dave takes a realistic look at "The Matrix" and "Pretty Woman," the Wu-Tang Clan opens a financial consulting firm, and Paul Mooney answers an odd question from Stephen King.
03/05/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E8Tyrone Biggums's Intervention & Racist Hollywood Animals
Dave imagines realistic versions of "Ghost" and "Half Baked," a news team reports on racist Hollywood animals, and loved ones stage an intervention for Tyrone Biggums.
03/12/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E9Blackzilla & Playa Haters' Ball
Dave takes Japan by storm in the sci-fi adventure "Blackzilla," "America Undercover" gets an inside look at the Playa Haters' Ball, and The Roots perform.
03/19/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E10Piss on You & The World's Greatest Wars
Paul Mooney answers questions from people on the street, a pair of shoes ignites one of America's long-forgotten wars, Dave reimagines "Deep Impact," and GZA performs.
03/26/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E11Make-A-Wish & Fisticuff
Technical difficulties inadvertently launch Fisticuff's rap career, Dave finds himself in a ruthless video game battle with an ill child, and De La Soul performs.
04/02/2003
