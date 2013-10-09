- 03:28
S1 • E1
Layoff Giveaway - UncensoredRichie is forced to lay off one of the night security guards at the Museum of Art and Science, and everyone wants in on that severance package action.09/10/2013
- 03:27
S1 • E2
Intervention - UncensoredThe gang stages an extremely ineffective intervention for Richie.09/11/2013
- 03:12
S1 • E3
Nightmare at the Museum - UncensoredRichie's nephew visits the Museum of Art and Science and learns all the wrong life lessons.09/12/2013
- 03:19
S1 • E4
Gun Fun - UncensoredWhen no one can agree on who should be in charge of the night shift's gun, the gang decides to settle things the old-fashioned way.09/13/2013
- 04:03
S1 • E5
Sexual Harassment - UncensoredRichie conducts sexual-harassment training for the night crew.09/14/2013
- 03:33
S1 • E6
Jump - UncensoredLyle has had enough, and it's up to his coworkers to talk him off a ledge.09/15/2013
About In Security
From Dan St. Germain and the executive producer of Ugly Americans comes In Security, an animated series about the hapless folks charged with protecting the world's most valuable art.
