Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
No topic is off limits when comedians go mic-to-mic in verbal combat to settle feuds and claim bragging rights through brutal burns and killer put-downs.
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
Roast Battle II: Denver & Atlanta RegionalsComedians go head to head in a battle of insults at Atlanta's Laughing Skull and Denver's Comedy Works to determine who will go on to compete at Roast Battle.01/08/2017
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Roast Battle II: Night TwoEight comedians face off to see who can sling the sickest burns as Jeff Ross, Whitney Cummings and Ken Jeong decide who moves on to the next round.01/27/2017
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
Roast Battle II: Night ThreeIn the quarter finals, the eight fiercest comedians compete in one-on-one battles as Jeff Ross, Sarah Silverman and John Mayer determine who will move on to the finals.01/28/2017
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
Roast Battle II: Night FourThe four remaining comics go head to head, and judges Jeff Ross, Patton Oswalt, T.J. Miller, Jason Sudeikis and Natasha Leggero determine who will emerge victorious.01/29/2017