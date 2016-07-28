Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
No topic is off limits when comedians go mic-to-mic in verbal combat to settle feuds and claim bragging rights through brutal burns and killer put-downs.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 42:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Roast Battle: Night One - UncensoredTo kick off Roast Battle, David Spade, Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross judge four matchups, including Sam Morril versus Steve Rannazzisi and Jimmy Carr versus Christi Chiello.07/28/2016
- 42:02Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Roast Battle: Night Two - UncensoredOn night two, Whoopi Goldberg and Anthony Jeselnik join Jeff Ross to judge four battles, including Mike Lawrence versus Matthew Broussard and Ralphie May versus Ms. Pat.07/29/2016
- 45:46Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Roast Battle: Night Three - UncensoredIn the quarterfinals, Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel help Jeff Ross judge four battles, including face offs between Mike Lawrence and Ralphie May and Jimmy Carr and Earl Skakel.07/30/2016
- 42:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Roast Battle: Night Four - UncensoredSarah Silverman and Judd Apatow join Jeff Ross to judge the live finale, which features battles between Sarah Tiana, K. Trevor Wilson, Earl Skakel and Mike Lawrence.07/31/2016