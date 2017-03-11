Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
S2 • E1
PhoenixKevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.11/03/2017
S2 • E2
SeattleKevin Hart travels to Seattle to host stand-up from local comics Bo Johnson, Ralph L. Porter, Manny Martin and Kanisha Buss.11/10/2017
S2 • E3
PatersonKevin Hart visits Paterson, N.J., to showcase stand-up from local comics Ty Raney, Cee Jay Craxx, Kendall "Shorty" Ward and Rey Gibbs.11/17/2017
S2 • E4
JacksonKevin Hart goes to Jackson, MS, to shine the spotlight on local comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton.11/24/2017
S2 • E5
DetroitKevin Hart dives into the Detroit comedy scene with local stand-ups Alton "Boogie" Williams, Mike Geeter, Jeff Horste and J Bell.12/01/2017
S2 • E6
Twin CitiesKevin Hart travels to the Twin Cities to take in the local comedy scene and enjoy stand-up from Greg Coleman II, Earl Elliot, Bruce Leroy Williams and Ali Sultan.12/08/2017
S2 • E7
MemphisKevin Hart journeys to Memphis, TN, to shine a light on local comedians Latoya Tennille, Jonny Bratsveen, Mo Alexander and Cleatis Allen Jr.12/15/2017
S2 • E8
BostonKevin Hart scopes out Boston's comedy scene and sits down with local comedians J Smitty, Reece Cotton and Jay Are Adams.12/22/2017