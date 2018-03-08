YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
T. Murph
T. Murph compares barbershops to comedy clubs with Kevin Hart, then takes the stage to clear up misconceptions about Chicago and talk about spying on his son at school.
08/03/2018
20:39
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Tacarra Williams
Kevin Hart welcomes Tacarra Williams to the stage, where she describes her job as a life skills coach in Southern California jails and recalls getting hit on by an inmate.
08/10/2018
20:38
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Malik S.
Malik S. tells Kevin Hart about his time as an English teacher, then marvels at the power women have over men and challenges the idea that men love sex more.
08/17/2018
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Jeff Horste
Jeff Horste tells Kevin Hart about his strangest gig, then talks about what it was like growing up in Detroit and why the "Scooby-Doo" crew wouldn't last long in his hometown.
08/24/2018
20:39
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Ron G.
Ron G. tells Kevin Hart about his first stand-up set, then takes the stage to describe what it's like to be broke and dating in Los Angeles.
08/31/2018
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Marvin Hunter
Kevin Hart welcomes Marvin Hunter to the stage to discuss what he can't be bothered with in his forties and describe the unique dining experience Waffle House offers.
09/07/2018
About Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level