Key & Peele
21:11
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Y'all Ready for This?
Two football players go overboard with their pump-up speech, President Obama meets Hillary Clinton's anger translator, and a gang of pirates sings a surprising chantey.
07/08/2015
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2
Airplane Showdown
An airline passenger has a standoff with a flight attendant, Shaboots and T-Ray deliver a lecture on women's periods, and a prayer group receives a visit from God.
07/15/2015
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
A Cappella Club
Two black students compete for a cappella supremacy, Andre and Meegan go on their first date, and would-be terrorists get caught up in the food truck business.
07/22/2015
21:13
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
Severed Head Showcase
Choir members squabble over pitch, a barbarian warrior tries out a new bit, and a prisoner toys with a gullible guard.
07/29/2015
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
Killer Concept Album
A senator tries to quash a scandal at a press conference, a police officer interrogates a well-known rapper, and Levi shows Cedric his collection of oddities.
08/05/2015
21:13
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
The Job Interview
The host of "Judge Jessie" proves to be a jack-of-all-trades, the valets bond over their love of Robert Downey Jr., and Decker heads to Afghanistan for his latest mission.
08/12/2015
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
MC Mom
A mother makes a rap video for her college-age son, two grifters try to con each other, and Big Boi has a chance encounter with Andre 3000 at a coffee shop.
08/19/2015
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
Hollywood Sequel Doctor
A brainstorming session for "Gremlins 2" goes off the rails, a criminal snitches on his friends, and a party guest tries to hide his ignorance about global politics.
08/26/2015
21:10
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9
The 420 Special
Neil deGrasse Tyson schools his wife on multiverse theory, the valets get pumped about "Game of Thrones," and a telemarketer employs an unexpected strategy.
09/02/2015
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10
Meegan and Andre Break Up
Andre and Meegan have a serious talk, a rapper runs into trouble while trying to storm out of an interview, and an airline passenger adapts to life in economy plus.
09/09/2015
About Key & Peele
