- 05:19
S1 • E8
Loafy Starts a Neighborhood WatchLoafy (Bobby Moynihan) puts Slippy (Gina Gershon) in charge of Center Park Zoo security after a late-night prank.08/29/2020
- 04:57
S1 • E7
Loafy Goes on a DietLoafy (Bobby Moynihan) tries to lose some weight.08/29/2020
- 05:22
S1 • E6
Loafy Gets Into Dungeons & DragonsLoafy (Bobby Moynihan) gets drawn into the world of fantasy role-playing.08/29/2020
- 04:59
S1 • E5
Loafy Gets Insta-FamousLoafy (Bobby Moynihan), Slippy (Gina Gershon) and Neck (Jason Mewes) take over Central Park Zoo's Instagram account.08/29/2020
- 05:01
S1 • E4
Loafy Thinks Becca Is CheatingLoafy (Bobby Moyniham) is convinced Becca (Cecily Strong) is sleeping with Zookeeper Dan (Jay Pharaoh).08/29/2020
- 05:54
S1 • E3
Loafy Sells Weed to a HypnotistLoafy (Bobby Moynihan) and friends fall under the spell of Hypnotist Hwayne (Taran Killam).08/29/2020
- 05:54
S1 • E2
Loafy Needs an AssistantLoafy (Bobby Moynihan) interviews prospective personal assistants.08/29/2020
- 06:20
S1 • E1
Loafy: Manatee, Weed Dealer, Loving FatherLoafy (Bobby Moynihan) needs to get a harp for his son Beef (Ron Funches).08/29/2020
About Loafy
From creator Bobby Moynihan comes Loafy, a semi-improvised animated series about a weed-dealing manatee who spends his days getting high and lazing around his tank at the Central Park Zoo.