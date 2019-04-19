The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Trailer
- 20:39
S1 • E1
IdentityBaron and Mike discuss the New Negro movement, Chris Redd talks about his uncle’s crack addiction, and Danny Brown and Mike make a music video about expressing anger.04/19/2019
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
CriminalityDonnell Rawlings admits to abusing the race card, Lil Rel Howery breaks down the social dynamics of eating food on a bus trip, and MF Doom and Mike rap about policing oneself.04/26/2019
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
WokenessBaron and Mike explore the meaning of “woke,” Candice Thompson discusses the benefits of looking racially ambiguous, and Tone Bell pays tribute to the glory of Klondike bars.05/03/2019
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Toxic MasculinitySasheer Zamata talks about the first time she went camping, and Lizzo and Mike drop a music video about a guy who's extra into consent.05/10/2019
- 20:38Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Self-CareNaomi Ekperigin confesses that true crime shows give her much-needed perspective, and Alonzo Bodden shares what’s on his FarmersOnly dating profile.05/17/2019
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
MoneyDulce Sloan imagines life as a trophy wife, George Wallace rails against the silly things Angelenos do, and Method Man and Mike team up for a song about eating luxury items.05/24/2019
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
RepresentationSam Jay justifies why she feels positive about the state of the world, and Ian Edwards explains why the Trump administration has been good for his fitness.05/31/2019
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
FearBaron and Mike talk survival go-bags, Josh Johnson confesses to accidentally knocking down an old man, and Percy Miracles and Mike write a song about how to get into Heaven.05/31/2019