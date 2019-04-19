The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
Criminality
Season 1 E 2 • 04/26/2019
Donnell Rawlings admits to abusing the race card, Lil Rel Howery breaks down the social dynamics of eating food on a bus trip, and MF Doom and Mike rap about policing oneself.
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E1Identity
Baron and Mike discuss the New Negro movement, Chris Redd talks about his uncle’s crack addiction, and Danny Brown and Mike make a music video about expressing anger.
04/19/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E2Criminality
Donnell Rawlings admits to abusing the race card, Lil Rel Howery breaks down the social dynamics of eating food on a bus trip, and MF Doom and Mike rap about policing oneself.
04/26/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E3Wokeness
Baron and Mike explore the meaning of “woke,” Candice Thompson discusses the benefits of looking racially ambiguous, and Tone Bell pays tribute to the glory of Klondike bars.
05/03/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E4Toxic Masculinity
Sasheer Zamata talks about the first time she went camping, and Lizzo and Mike drop a music video about a guy who's extra into consent.
05/10/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E5Self-Care
Naomi Ekperigin confesses that true crime shows give her much-needed perspective, and Alonzo Bodden shares what’s on his FarmersOnly dating profile.
05/17/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E6Money
Dulce Sloan imagines life as a trophy wife, George Wallace rails against the silly things Angelenos do, and Method Man and Mike team up for a song about eating luxury items.
05/24/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E7Representation
Sam Jay justifies why she feels positive about the state of the world, and Ian Edwards explains why the Trump administration has been good for his fitness.
05/31/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E8Fear
Baron and Mike talk survival go-bags, Josh Johnson confesses to accidentally knocking down an old man, and Percy Miracles and Mike write a song about how to get into Heaven.
05/31/2019
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 E8Josh Johnson - The Madder I Got, the Whiter I Sounded - Extended - Uncensored
Josh Johnson talks about having a white-sounding voice, weighs in on dog owners who share their pets' rescue stories and breaks down his least favorite cliche phrases.
06/04/2019
