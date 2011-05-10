YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nick Swardson's Pretend Time
Nick Swardson's Pretend Time
21:15
S2 • E1
Baby Not from Booty
This season premiere features Nick discussing dive bars, a parody of “16 and Pregnant”, an infomercial for an unorthodox way to get better abs, and Wheelchair Cat defending one of his 9 lives in court. Guest starring Simon Rex.
10/05/2011
21:14
S2 • E2
Show Me On The Doll
Nick shares an unfortunate pants-pooping incident, a trial lawyer uses unorthodox methods, and Beep Beep Sweep takes care of stubborn stains.
10/12/2011
21:15
S2 • E3
PETA Not on Set
Nick invents the Party Olympics, a dog escapes boredom by extreme measures, and parents test their daughter's boyfriend.
10/19/2011
20:45
S2 • E4
Full Blown Eggs
Sketches include a commercial for a restaurant where only certain customers get to eat free, a man has to consolidate both his businesses due to the recession, and Wheelchair Cat ends up in the hospital.
10/26/2011
21:14
S2 • E5
The Mis-Education of Garry Gaga
Lady Gaga's policeman brother butts heads with his new captain, and a man gets a delicious new face.
11/02/2011
21:14
S2 • E6
Flying Stripper
A magician transforms date night into a disaster, a stripper is bestowed with magical powers, and a cereal mascot turns a holiday dinner into a bloody atrocity.
11/09/2011
20:45
S2 • E7
Legalize Meth
Crystal meth users try to break down stigmas, two drunk women try to order cheeseburgers, and Nick pitches a new premium sports drink.
11/16/2011
About Nick Swardson's Pretend Time