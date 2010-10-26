Nick Swardson's Pretend Time
Flying Stripper
Season 2 E 6 • 11/09/2011
A magician transforms date night into a disaster, a stripper is bestowed with magical powers, and a cereal mascot turns a holiday dinner into a bloody atrocity.
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS1 • E3I Just Got Voodoo'd
Three cooks battle it out on "Top Meth," and a star ballet dancer's physique causes trouble.
10/26/2010
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS1 • E4Mudslide Junction
The world's smoothest radio DJ struggles with the news, and a vibrator saves the day.
11/02/2010
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS1 • E5Relapse Into Refreshment
A SWAT sniper demonstrates his one-handed method, and a lost hiker demonstrates how not to survive.
11/09/2010
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS1 • E6Monday Morning Meltdown
Nick contracts a magical STD, and the Critter Gitters have trouble wrangling a Viagra-fueled bear.
11/16/2010
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS1 • E7Blah Blah Blah Main Street
Gay Robot heads to Roswell in search of alien love, and a couple's role-playing gets far too real.
11/23/2010
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS2 • E1Baby Not from Booty
This season premiere features Nick discussing dive bars, a parody of “16 and Pregnant”, an infomercial for an unorthodox way to get better abs, and Wheelchair Cat defending one of his 9 lives in court. Guest starring Simon Rex.
10/05/2011
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS2 • E2Show Me On The Doll
Nick shares an unfortunate pants-pooping incident, a trial lawyer uses unorthodox methods, and Beep Beep Sweep takes care of stubborn stains.
10/12/2011
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS2 • E3PETA Not on Set
Nick invents the Party Olympics, a dog escapes boredom by extreme measures, and parents test their daughter's boyfriend.
10/19/2011
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS2 • E4Full Blown Eggs
Sketches include a commercial for a restaurant where only certain customers get to eat free, a man has to consolidate both his businesses due to the recession, and Wheelchair Cat ends up in the hospital.
10/26/2011
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS2 • E5The Mis-Education of Garry Gaga
Lady Gaga's policeman brother butts heads with his new captain, and a man gets a delicious new face.
11/02/2011
Nick Swardson's Pretend TimeS2 • E6Flying Stripper
A magician transforms date night into a disaster, a stripper is bestowed with magical powers, and a cereal mascot turns a holiday dinner into a bloody atrocity.
11/09/2011
