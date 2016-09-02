Not Safe with Nikki Glaser

If there's a sex or relationship topic that would make a normal TV host blush, Nikki Glaser will tackle it with an enthusiasm as shameless as it is entertaining.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 21:16
S1 • E1
Carpe Do 'EmNikki plays Tinder Tapout with Rachel Feinstein and Rory Scovel, subjects her friends to a lie detector test and attends a foot fetish party.02/09/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Dick MovesNikki makes sexting classier, quizzes her guests on the latest developments in the erotic sciences and hosts a game show to help strip club patrons win their money back.02/16/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
I'm the BoatNikki and Kyle Kinane provide the dialogue for a porn scene, guest Esther Povitsksy shares her Insta-curities, and a charity helps out forgotten friends.02/23/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Already WetNikki interviews Sara Schaefer while sitting on a vibrator, hooks her parents up to a polygraph, and invites Bridget Everett and Jim Jefferies to devise new dirty emojis.03/01/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Don't Touch That RemoteHotel maids reveal just how dirty those rooms are, Jen Kirkman plays Tinder Tapout, and Nikki retires a sex move.03/08/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Find My Boyfriend a GirlfriendNikki weighs the pros and cons of sexting with T.J. Miller and Pete Holmes, considers entering into an open relationship and tries out a marijuana-infused lubricant.03/15/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Your Wedding SucksMoshe Kasher and Grace Helbig share items from their sexual bucket lists, engaged couples apologize to their friends, and Nikki rails against bikinis.03/22/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Get Her a Glass of WaterNikki presents a PSA for guys who have one-night stands and plays "What's Your Number?" with guests Kyle Kinane and Kristen Schaal.03/29/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Panty SniffersDan Savage gives advice to Nikki's younger self, Todd Glass debunks gay stereotypes, and Nikki interviews a man who loves to sniff women's underwear.04/05/2016
- 21:17Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
I Broke My DickNikki gives an update on the latest sex trends, attends a pegging class and plays Tinder Tapout with guests Natasha Leggero and Patton Oswalt.04/12/2016