Not Safe with Nikki Glaser

If there's a sex or relationship topic that would make a normal TV host blush, Nikki Glaser will tackle it with an enthusiasm as shameless as it is entertaining.
Watch Episodes

About Not Safe with Nikki Glaser

Self-described "curious perv" Nikki Glaser explores taboo topics with humor and curiosity via guest panels, field pieces and the help of equally inquisitive comedians.

Follow