Questionable Science
Professor Rich Fulcher sets out to answer life's most exciting scientific questions, whether his experiments work or not.
- 06:10
S1 • E1
What If Matthew McConaughey Could Fly? - UncensoredProfessor Rich turns to both science and religion to determine what would happen if Matthew McConaughey had the power of flight.08/10/2015
- 06:09
S1 • E2
What If Sneezing Were Racist? - UncensoredProfessor Rich conducts a sidewalk experiment and seeks answers from medical science to determine what the world would be like if sneezing were racist.08/10/2015
- 05:54
S1 • E3
What If the High Five Never Existed? - UncensoredRich interviews retired baseball player Dusty Baker about the origins of the high five and takes to the streets in search of an alternate gesture.08/10/2015