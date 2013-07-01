YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
21:15
S2 • E1
Week of 1/7/2013 - Lampanelli, Jeselnik, Lee
Lisa Lampanelli, Anthony Jeselnik and Bobby Lee lampoon a Korean toilet-based theme park; Jeff doles out New Year's resolutions from his Roaster Coaster.
01/08/2013
21:16
S2 • E2
Week of 1/14/2013 - "The View," Attell, Friedlander, Leggero
Jeff trades Friendly Fire with the ladies of "The View" and skewers 2013's Oscar nominees with panelists Dave Attell, Judah Friedlander and Natasha Leggero.
01/15/2013
21:16
S2 • E3
Week of 1/21/2013 - Saget, Cho, Posehn, Adomian
Jeff and Bob Saget exchange Friendly Fire; Margaret Cho, Brian Posehn and James Adomian roast smokers, Manti Te'o's "girlfriend" and a pricey shirt made out of gold.
01/22/2013
06:38
S2 • E4
Week of 1/28/2013 - Gottfried, Miller, Tyler
Gilbert Gottfried, T.J. Miller and Aisha Tyler take shots at the Super Bowl and women in combat; Jeff takes up arms with teachers at a gun range.
01/29/2013
21:16
S2 • E5
Week of 2/4/2013 - Carolla, Black, Small
Adam Carolla, Michael Ian Black and Sherrod Small ridicule Grammy nominees; Jeff has Friendly Fire with his barber and celebrates Black History Month on MLK Blvd.
02/05/2013
21:16
S2 • E6
Week of 2/11/2013 - Snoop Lion, Glaser, Madrigal, May
Jeff shoots Friendly Fire with Snoop Lion and Rob Corddry, and helps Nikki Glaser, Al Madrigal and Ralphie May put Valentine's Day and hipsters on blast.
02/12/2013
About The Burn with Jeff Ross