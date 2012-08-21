The Burn with Jeff Ross
Week of 2/11/2013 - Snoop Lion, Glaser, Madrigal, May
Season 2 E 6 • 02/12/2013
Jeff shoots Friendly Fire with Snoop Lion and Rob Corddry, and helps Nikki Glaser, Al Madrigal and Ralphie May put Valentine's Day and hipsters on blast.
21:14
The Burn with Jeff RossS1 • E2Week of 8/20/12 - Stamos, Gottfried, Maron, Peters
Gilbert Gottfried, Marc Maron and Russell Peters discuss bunghole tattoos; John Stamos fields some Friendly Fire at home; Jeff roasts the paparazzi.
08/21/2012
21:17
The Burn with Jeff RossS1 • E3Week of 8/27/2012 - Kimmel, Norton, Rajskub, Lee
Jimmy Kimmel, Jim Norton, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Bobby Lee talk Honey Boo Boo; Jeff takes on nightclub bouncers.
08/28/2012
21:14
The Burn with Jeff RossS1 • E4Week of 9/3/2012 - Jeselnik, Leggero, Glass
Anthony Jeselnik, Natasha Leggero and Todd Glass lambast Lance Armstrong and his doping scandal; Jeff takes warning shots at people who illegally park in handicapped spots.
09/04/2012
21:11
The Burn with Jeff RossS1 • E5Week of 9/10/2012 - Knoxville, Miller, Buress, Harris
Jeff exchanges Friendly Fire with Johnny Knoxville; T.J. Miller, Hannibal Buress and Rachael Harris roast the porn industry, 9/11 and 2012's summer box office bombs.
09/11/2012
21:16
The Burn with Jeff RossS1 • E6Week of 9/17/2012 - Schumer, Peretti, Stevens, Celeste
Amy Schumer, Chelsea Peretti and Brody Stevens ridicule a meatless Indian McDonald's; Jeff hits the streets to grill flea market patrons; Arianny Celeste gets Rapid Roasted.
09/18/2012
21:15
The Burn with Jeff RossS2 • E1Week of 1/7/2013 - Lampanelli, Jeselnik, Lee
Lisa Lampanelli, Anthony Jeselnik and Bobby Lee lampoon a Korean toilet-based theme park; Jeff doles out New Year's resolutions from his Roaster Coaster.
01/08/2013
21:16
The Burn with Jeff RossS2 • E2Week of 1/14/2013 - "The View," Attell, Friedlander, Leggero
Jeff trades Friendly Fire with the ladies of "The View" and skewers 2013's Oscar nominees with panelists Dave Attell, Judah Friedlander and Natasha Leggero.
01/15/2013
21:16
The Burn with Jeff RossS2 • E3Week of 1/21/2013 - Saget, Cho, Posehn, Adomian
Jeff and Bob Saget exchange Friendly Fire; Margaret Cho, Brian Posehn and James Adomian roast smokers, Manti Te'o's "girlfriend" and a pricey shirt made out of gold.
01/22/2013
06:38
The Burn with Jeff RossS2 • E4Week of 1/28/2013 - Gottfried, Miller, Tyler
Gilbert Gottfried, T.J. Miller and Aisha Tyler take shots at the Super Bowl and women in combat; Jeff takes up arms with teachers at a gun range.
01/29/2013
21:16
The Burn with Jeff RossS2 • E5Week of 2/4/2013 - Carolla, Black, Small
Adam Carolla, Michael Ian Black and Sherrod Small ridicule Grammy nominees; Jeff has Friendly Fire with his barber and celebrates Black History Month on MLK Blvd.
02/05/2013
