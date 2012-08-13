The Burn with Jeff Ross
S1 • E1
Week of 8/13/12 - Silverman, Smoove, Schumer, MayJB Smoove, Amy Schumer and Ralphie May weigh in on the Olympics; Sarah Silverman takes some Friendly Fire; Jeff hits the streets to roast meter maids.08/14/2012
S1 • E2
Week of 8/20/12 - Stamos, Gottfried, Maron, PetersGilbert Gottfried, Marc Maron and Russell Peters discuss bunghole tattoos; John Stamos fields some Friendly Fire at home; Jeff roasts the paparazzi.08/21/2012
S1 • E3
Week of 8/27/2012 - Kimmel, Norton, Rajskub, LeeJimmy Kimmel, Jim Norton, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Bobby Lee talk Honey Boo Boo; Jeff takes on nightclub bouncers.08/28/2012
S1 • E4
Week of 9/3/2012 - Jeselnik, Leggero, GlassAnthony Jeselnik, Natasha Leggero and Todd Glass lambast Lance Armstrong and his doping scandal; Jeff takes shots at people who illegally park in handicapped spots.09/04/2012
S1 • E5
Week of 9/10/2012 - Knoxville, Miller, Buress, HarrisJeff exchanges Friendly Fire with Johnny Knoxville; T.J. Miller, Hannibal Buress and Rachael Harris roast the porn industry, 9/11, and 2012's summer box office bombs.09/11/2012
S1 • E6
Week of 9/17/2012 - Schumer, Peretti, Stevens, CelesteAmy Schumer, Chelsea Peretti and Brody Stevens ridicule a meatless Indian McDonald's; Jeff takes on flea market patrons; Arianny Celeste gets Rapid Roasted.09/18/2012