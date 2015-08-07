Why? with Hannibal Buress
- 21:15
S1 • E1
8th of July Celebration!Hannibal Buress confronts a famous internet troll, finds a new way to deal with cops and celebrates the 8th of July.07/08/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Get the F Out of HereHannibal talks about how the California drought has affected the adult film industry, tells celebrities to f**k off and points out a strange commonality in rap songs.07/15/2015
- 21:17Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Hannibal Goes to a PETA ProtestHannibal tempts vegans at a PETA protest, interviews the shark that ruined a surfing competition and enjoys a musical performance from Thundercat and Open Mike Eagle.07/22/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Hannibal Has BeefHannibal reacts to Hulk Hogan's racist rant, shares his tips for police conduct, takes to the streets to talk about hip hop and welcomes musical guest Jean Grae.07/29/2015
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Hannibal Converses Calmly with a Dentist and a LionHannibal touches on topical issues, including Cecil the Lion and the Republican presidential candidates, and welcomes musical guests Two Fresh, Joey Purp and Towkio.08/05/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Hannibal Goes to Hell to Find Out What's in That BagHannibal asks people if they'd want Obama to run for a third term, is told he's going to hell, and welcomes a special mystery guest and a musical performance from Thundercat.08/12/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Hannibal Approaches the Finish Line While Wearing a Deep V-Neck T-ShirtHannibal investigates the Illuminati, engages in deep conversations with some cute kids, reenacts a dramatic event and welcomes musical guest King Los.08/19/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Hannibal and Kate Plus 8Hannibal takes to the streets of L.A. to find out what his fans want him to do on the season finale, holds a comedy roast for a baby and welcomes musical guest Lupe Fiasco.08/26/2015