Workaholics
The party never stops while best friends, roommates and coworkers Blake, Adam and Ders try to make their way in the world.
S4 • E1
Orgazmo BirthMontez offers to buy the guys tickets to an electronic music festival, but Colleen's baby shower threatens to ruin their good time.01/22/2014
S4 • E2
Fry GuysAfter Alice gets mad at Adam, Blake and Ders for trying to have an office fish fry, the guys go in search of a male prostitute to sex her out of her bad mood.01/29/2014
S4 • E3
SnackersThe guys campaign for Jillian to become break room manager so that they can get access to Alice's Costco card, but Jillian quickly turns into a snack tyrant.02/05/2014
S4 • E4
Miss BSThe guys put the entire office in danger after showing off their office-pranking skills in front of their favorite undercover business reporter.02/12/2014
S4 • E5
Three and a Half MenWhen Karl agrees to give Blake his penis, Ders begins filming the process as a documentary while Adam undertakes his own project to eat a thousand hot dogs.02/19/2014
S4 • E6
BrociopathThe guys befriend Stan Halen, a fraternity brother who promises to initiate them into Kappa Zeta Nu, but his extreme lifestyle may be more than they can handle.02/26/2014
S4 • E7
We Be Clownin'The guys are riding high after taking side jobs as a clown troupe, but the prestige of their new lifestyle quickly goes to their heads.03/05/2014
S4 • E8
Beer HeistTo impress a bunch of college girls, the guys find themselves embarking on a daring heist to steal beer for a dorm party.03/12/2014
S4 • E9
Best BudsUsing Karl's new legal weed connection, the guys set up their own weed and burrito restaurant, but tensions arise when Karl and Ders prove to be terrible bosses.03/19/2014
S4 • E10
TimechairThe guys engage in a "Mario Kart"-style race to determine who will lay claim to a free massage chair.03/26/2014